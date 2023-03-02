Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – How To Destroy Terra Cotta Soldiers | Elemental Wizardry Guide

Terra Cotta Soldiers are a natural fit for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This Dark Souls-like action-RPG depicts a dark fantasy version of Romance of the Three Kingdoms. The Terra Cotta Soldiers are from that period and appear as living warriors with extremely high physical resistance. Weirdly, these are the ONLY enemies in the entire game that require special elemental magic to defeat. You can destroy them with your standard weapons, but it takes a disgusting amount of time. If you want to wipe out the Terra Cotta Soldiers with no effort, you need to use magic.

And everyone can use magic. Unlike Dark Souls or Elden Ring, magic is available to use whether you want to use it or not. You’ll automatically earn special skill points called Wizardry Points every 5 levels. These are for all types of Wizardry, and you can respec at any time if you don’t like what you’ve unlocked. To take down Terra Cotta soldiers, you’ll need one of the most basic Wizardry attacks — the Lightning Bolt spell.

How To Defeat Terra Cotta Soldiers

Terra Cotta Soldiers are highly resistant to physical damage. They only begin appearing in Part 5: Main Battlefield 1. Trying to defeat them normally will take an abnormally long time. No other enemies in the game up until this point are this resistant to damage. No other enemies after this are either. This is the only enemy in the game we encountered that required Wizardry to defeat.

To deal high damage to Terra Cotta Soldiers, you’ll need Wizardry . Use Lightning Bolt (Wood Type Magic) to blast them. Even a basic attack from this school of magic will destroy them very quickly. Two or three blasts of Lightning Bolt are all it takes. Wood Magic also has the only Healing spell in the game — Absorb Vitality . This is a Wood (Green) spell that heals you for dealing damage to enemies. Incredibly useful for exploration. You can heal by backstabbing enemies with a Fatal Strike.

You’ll always have access to the Lightning Bolt spell. As you level up, you earn points for all categories of magic. Even if you haven’t been paying attention to Wizardry, you should still be able to allocate a point to Lightning Bolt. You’ll earn +1 Wizardry points for every 5 ranks.

Spells only cost Spirit and using magic can never break you, so you can continue to use spells even if you only have a tiny sliver of Spirit left. This makes you more vulnerable in combat, but if you’re fighting enemies like Terra Cotta Soldiers, they’re incredibly slow. Keep backing up and unleashing spells to wipe out groups of them.