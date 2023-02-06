Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gets A New Demo This Month

Exciting news for those hoping to dive into some new dark fantasy action. It’s been revealed via VGC that a second demo of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be landing on console and PC platforms later this month. The hotly-anticipated game is set to be released in early March, meaning that those keen to try out the title before deciding whether or not to buy it can do so in the coming weeks.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release the new playable demo on Friday, February 24, so there’s not too much longer to wait if you’ve been eager to dive into the supernatural adventures that await in this historically-inspired action-adventure RPG. The demo will be available to players on PC via Steam and on Xbox and PlayStation consoles via the respective Microsoft and PlayStation stores. The game will transport players back to China, during the final days of the Han Dynasty of the Three Kingdoms.

As part of the game’s pre-release period, developers Team Ninja and publisher Koei TECMO have been dropping some exciting-looking new teasers for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which looks as though it could be one of the early breakout hits of 2023 so far. Supernatural darkness, mythical animal-based demons, a mysterious conspiracy and brutal warlords await in this exciting-looking action title, which you can check out a story trailer for right here if you’ve somehow managed to miss all the pre-release build-up for the game up to now.

The demo itself will allow players to transfer their save data across to the final game when it releases next month. In addition, it’s worth giving the demo a playthrough to pick up an in-game reward. Players who manage to complete the demo content in its entirety will be able to bag themselves a unique bit of armour DLC. The Crouching Dragon Helmet will be applied as a completion bonus and will also be able to be used in the full game.

While those who have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription will be able to play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on day one, players on other platforms and those who aren’t subscribed to Microsoft’s subscription service will at least have a good amount of time to try out the game’s demo content before deciding if they want to buy into the full experience.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty releases on March 3. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass at launch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.