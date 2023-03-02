Vampire Survivors 2 Is Not Currently In The Plans

When it comes to Vampire Survivors, the game became a behemoth of a hit. This small indie title was released a couple of years ago, and once players took notice, it spread like wildfire. Plenty of players were eager to dive into the game as they embarked on a journey to take out a swarm of enemies. However, just because the game became a massive hit doesn’t mean the studio is eager to dive into a successor. Thanks to a recent interview on GameSpot, there appears to be no immediate interest in bringing a sequel into the marketplace.

Recently, the GameSpot publication spoke with the studio head for Vampire Survivors. While chatting with Luca Galante, the topic of a Vampire Survivors 2 came up in discussion. According to Luca, there don’t appear to be any plans to see a new game installment released for the IP. Instead, the idea of a Vampire Survivors 2 seems to be rather unlikely. This is because plans and content have already emerged on Vampire Survivors. It seems that the developers are more than fine with just adding new content into the game for players to enjoy.

However, if there was a new spiritual successor game on the table, Luca feels that it would have to be something radically new. It would likely mean that the new content and even mechanics that would fit this game would just come in the form of DLC and updates for Vampire Survivors. That could also be a relief for some players that are enjoying the game right now and would like to see support continue. Although, there’s no telling just when there might be that itch to bring out a sequel from the developers.

If you haven’t already tried Vampire Survivors, this is a thrilling bullet hell game. Players are taking the role of a hero that must fight off swarms of enemies. With bats, skeletons, ghouls, and more flooding the map, players are focusing on avoiding enemies. Meanwhile, the game will automatically fire off attacks on enemies. This gives you more focus on gaining experience points to unlock new abilities or buffs. With an overwhelmingly positive reception from fans and critics, this is one game you don’t want to skip out on.