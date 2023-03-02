Will Fortnite Bring Leon and Claire From Resident Evil Into The Game?

There’s a reason that Fortnite continues to dominate the world years after its release. The gameplay loop is fun every time you do it, and there are enough variables to ensure that no two games play the same way. But there’s more to it than that. Epic Games has been putting on a master class of handling additional content by ensuring that fans are almost rabid for whatever new skins are put into the game. They’ve tapped into all walks of fandom, from movies to TV shows, to music artists, anime, and everything in between.

That brings us to the latest rumor about Fortnite, which states that two of the most popular characters from the Resident Evil franchise are about to get put into the game. Those characters are Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. The belief comes from Twitter, where two separate leakers who are known for their accuracy noted that they were contacted about the crossover, and both said Leon and Claire are coming to the game:

Leon Kennedy & Claire Redfield are coming ot the itemshop in Season 2 according to the same source that contacted me & @ShiinaBR pic.twitter.com/FfM5ZMcIzl — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 2, 2023

Typically, we would say that until Epic Games or Capcom confirms this crossover is coming, you should take this with a grain of salt. However, given the current events that are going on, and the franchise that is allegedly being brought into the game, it’s not hard to see this crossover happening.

By “current events,” we speak about how Resident Evil 4 is getting a full-on remake. That game features Leon S. Kennedy, so a crossover with Fortnite would help get the hype for the game even higher. Not to mention, Capcom already remade the second title in their franchise, which brought Leon and Claire Redfield together, and it was a massive success. So with Capcom’s franchise firing on all cylinders, it would be surprising if this rumor wasn’t true.

Moreover, we wouldn’t be surprised if Leon and Claire had multiple outfits to showcase the numerous games in the franchise that they’ve been in. Furthermore, Leon could easily get his legendary throwing knife in the battle royale title to boost his uniqueness.

Suppose Epic games wanted to get even cleverer. In that case, they could make a unique mode for the game that would embrace the zombie theme of Capcom’s franchise and have players be either a zombie or a hunter like Leon or Claire and attempt to wipe out the humans or take out the zombie horde.

Either way, fans will be excited if these two join the game.