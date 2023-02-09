Fortnite: How to Unlock Geralt of Rivia Skin and Cosmetics

Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 1 launched with an array of brand new content for fans to enjoy. From a new map to the debut of Reality Augments, Epic Games definitely made a strong statement with their new chapter. As always, crossovers continue to feature in the battle royale and more often than not, they prove to be a hit among fans. The latest crossover allows you to play as The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia and here is how you can equip the skin in your next Fortnite match.

Geralt of Rivia is the latest character to join Fortnite’s Gaming Legends Series. If you want to get your hands on the outfit, you can’t just use your V-Bucks to purchase it from the store. Instead, you need to buy the battle pass and complete a specific set of challenges. The first page of tasks have now launched, so you can work towards adding some fresh cosmetics to your locker.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find Falcon Scouts and How to Use Them | Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All new Reality Augments and What They Do | Fortnite: How to Unlock Midseason Styles | Fortnite: Where to Find and How to use Guardian Shields | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 1- Every New Weapon on the Island | Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season – All Reality Augments and What They Do | Fortnite: Where to Find Supply Llamas: Chapter 3: Season 4 | Fortnite: Where to Find Mending Machines: Chapter 3: Season 4 | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4 Fortnite: Where to Find the Dial a Drop and How to use it | Fortnite: How to Jump While you Have the Hop Drop Low Gravity Effect | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: Where to Find a Zero Point Fish and How to Dash | Challenge Guide |

All Fortnite Geralt of Rivia quests and cosmetics

Here are all the quests and the rewards you’ll get for completing them:

Activate Reality Augments in five different matches: Unlocks Geralt of Rivia Loading Screen

Complete three bounties: Unlocks Muscle Memory Spray

Defeat a boss: Unlocks Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling

Emote in The Citadel throne room: Unlocks Igni Sign Emote

Deal 500 melee weapon damage to opponents: Unlocks Witcher’s Steel Sword Pickaxe

Completing all of these quests will then unlock the Geralt of Rivia skin. There is a second page of quests, but you’ll have to wait until February 28 for them to go live. The second page will contain another five quests, as well as an alternate style for the Geralt of Rivia outfit. Notably, the second page won’t unlock until you’ve completed the first page, so make sure you’ve tackled all those quests before the end of February.