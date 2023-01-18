Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All new Reality Augments and What They Do

The launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 introduced fans to Reality Augments, providing a fresh way to earn kills and work towards victory. This perk system grants you certain boosts and if you choose wisely, you could end up with some powerful combinations. At the beginning of the season, 22 Reality Augments made their debut, but the v23.20 update has rolled out 5 brand new perks for you to get your hands on. This guide will list each of the five latest perks, along with a description of their function.

At random intervals in every battle royale match, you’ll be given the chance to grab some Reality Augments. When you’re able to select a Reality Augment, a symbol will show up below the mini map. You aren’t always guaranteed to get the gameplay boosts you want, but if you’re feeling lucky, you can spend gold bars to re-roll the selection. As they stack up the longer you stay alive, the more perks you’ll have to help you throughout your match.

Every new Reality Augment in Fortnite and what they do

Here are all the Reality Augments that were added to the island with update v23.20:

Peely’s Plunder: Receive a treasure map that leads you to buried treasure

Receive a treasure map that leads you to buried treasure Shotgun Striker: Your shotgun fire will give you Siphon upon hitting opponents

Your shotgun fire will give you Siphon upon hitting opponents Rarity Check: Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons

Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons Zero Chance: Temporarily gain the Zero Point dash ability each time you break an enemy shield

Temporarily gain the Zero Point dash ability each time you break an enemy shield Danger Hero: Briefly regenerate health and gain movement speed when your shield breaks

That’s everything you need to know about the latest Reality Augments to join Fortnite. We’ll have to wait and see where these perks fit in the Chapter 4 Season 1 meta as the season continues to progress. The new Reality Augments are available now, so jump into a match and try them out for yourself!