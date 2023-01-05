Fortnite: How to Unlock Midseason Styles

Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 1 launched with a brand new map, saw the roll out of a new perk system known as Reality Augments, and much more. Every so often, Epic Games roll out an update to freshen up the season. Patch v23.10 has arrived and the main talking point is the new Guardian Shields that arrived with it. The defensive piece of equipment that can only be found in Oathbound Chests blocks enemy fire. You can use it to protect yourself and your squad while you’re on the move, or place it down on the ground in your chosen position. Also, Midseason Styles were introduced to the Fortnite battle pass, providing you with some extra alternate styles.

You may be familiar with Super Level Styles which feature at the very end of the Fortnite battle pass. Making their debut this season are Midseason Styles which give you the chance to obtain another outfit for Chapter 4 Season 1’s Selene, Massai, Doom Slayer, Dusty, and Nezumi. This guide will show you how and most importantly, when you can unlock the Midseason Styles.

How to unlock Midseason Styles in Fortnite

Here are all the Midseason Styles that will become available in the coming weeks and how you can get your hands on them:

Sunlit Selene: January 3, 2023 release date

January 3, 2023 release date Thrasher Massai: January 10, 2023 release date

January 10, 2023 release date Embed Armor Doom Slayer: January 17, 2023

January 17, 2023 Away Game Dusty: January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023 Ascension Nezumi: January 31, 2023

To add each skin to your locker, you have to level up 10 times when each of the Midseason Styles become available. As you can see, you can already begin working on grabbing the Selene skin. The challenge to achieve 10 account levels shouldn’t be too difficult as long as you’re racking up XP through daily and weekly challenges, while grinding towards milestone quests.

At the time of writing, its unknown if the Fortnite Midseason Styles will only be available to grab during the week they’re released, or if they will carry over to future weeks.

That’s everything you need to know about the Midseason Styles! Make sure to return to Fortnite each week to earn the additional skins.