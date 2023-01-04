Fortnite: Where to Find and How to use Guardian Shields

Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 1 launched with a brand new map, saw the debut of a brand new perk system known as Reality Augments, and much more. Epic Games tend to keep the season fresh by updating the loot pool every once in a while. The latest addition to Fortnite is known as the Guardian Shield. You may recognise it as the defensive piece of equipment that appeared in the Chapter 4: Season 1 trailer. It has now dropped into the game and its ready and waiting for you to use it.

Due to all the chaos that is on the island this season, a Guardian Shield can certainly come in handy. It can be used either while you’re on the move, or placed down on the ground. This guide has got you covered with the best way to find the Guardian Shield and how to use it.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 1- How to Unlock The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia Skin | Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 1- Every New Weapon on the Island | Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season – All Reality Augments and What They Do | Fortnite: Where to Find Supply Llamas: Chapter 3: Season 4 | Fortnite: Where to Find Mending Machines: Chapter 3: Season 4 | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4 |

Where to find the Guardian Shield and how to use it in Fortnite

Getting your hands on a Guardian Shield may not be easy as they can only be found in Oathbound Chests. These are rare chests that are harder to find compared to regular chests and its not even guaranteed that you’ll find a Guardian Shield in every Oathbound Chest. Your best bet to find a Guardian Shield is to land at The Citadel point of interest. Here, four Oathbound Chests lie inside of the castle and there are more at surrounding locations. As always, you can eliminate a player who has a Guardian Shield in their inventory and take theirs, but that may prove difficult since they’ll be able to block your shots.

To block enemy fire with your Guardian Shield, all you have to do is hold down your shoot button. Also, you can throw down the Guardian Shield for protection in a stationary spot. Keep in mind that the shield won’t last forever and it will change color to show when its about to run out.

That’s everything you need to know about grabbing a Guardian Shield in Fortnite and using it to protect yourself and your squad in future matches. We’ll have to wait and see where the new weapon sits in the meta as the season continues to play out.