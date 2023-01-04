Overwatch 2 Shares New Battle For Olympus Mode Trailer

As Overwatch 2 says goodbye to its seasonal Winter Wonderland event, new details have emerged about the game’s next bit of content. Starting from tomorrow, players will be able to take part in the brand new Battle for Olympus mode.

The new game mode is a limited-time battle that all players can jump into and sees some of the game’s favourite heroes reimagined as Greek mythology-inspired Gods. Battle for Olympus is a free-for-all deathmatch for seven heroes, who will each see their abilities undergo a bit of a makeover to go with their new looks. The upcoming new deathmatch mode has been showcased with a short showcase trailer, which you can check out below to get a first look at some of the transformed heroes in action.

Players will be able to choose from mythological versions of the following heroes to take part in the Battle for Olympus. Heading up the roster is Junker Queen, who will see herself transformed into Zeus. She’ll be able to use Commanding Shout and Rampage to attack enemies with the power of lightning, just as Zeus would. Also joining the fray is the game’s newest hero Ramattra, whose transformation into Poseidon will allow him to lift enemies higher with a Vortex ability. Additionally, sniper Widowmaker will be getting a Medusa-style makeover. When using her scope, she’ll be able to turn enemies into stone whilst her Infrasight Ultimate ability is in use. Reinhardt becomes the Minotaur, Lucio becomes Hermes, Roadhog will gain the powers of Polyphemus and Pharah will develop skills pertaining to Hades, God of the Underworld.

Battle for Olympus will also implement its own global leaderboard for the seven heroes, with the character who picks up the most kills during the time-limited mode being rewarded with a special statue in Ilios. The action gets underway tomorrow, January 5 and will run until January 19. It’s expected that players will see the new mode come into play at around 11 AM PT/2 PM ET/7 PM GMT/8 PM CEST.

The next seasonal event planned in for the current season two of Overwatch 2 will get started on January 17, which will usher in the Lunar New Year. Until then, there’ll be plenty of Greek mythology-themed battling to be done in-game. We’ll have to wait and see if further new maps or modes are added into the mix over the coming weeks, but there’s still plenty of time for new content to drop during the current season.

Overwatch 2 is available free to play now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

