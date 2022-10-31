Fortnite: How to Jump While you Have the Hop Drop Low Gravity Effect | Challenge Guide

Fortnitemares is back for 2022 and the island has been celebrating Halloween. Candy has made a return and so have the Cube Monsters. Also, you can even turn into a wolf when you get your hands on the new mythic Howler Claws. This weapon is able to deal a lot of damage with a four-combo melee attack and you’ll even be able to air slash with a double jump that will deal damage when you land. Using the Howler Claws also grants you a useful Wolfscent ability, allowing you to track nearby enemies for a short while. Speaking of candy, a Fortnite challenge asks you to jump while you have the Hop Drop Low Gravity Effect active and here is how to complete it.

Although Fortnitemares is coming to an end, it has been full of quests as two continued to become available every day across 14 days. As soon as you’ve finished five quests, you’ll unlock the Everything’s End Glider. By completing 13 quests off your list will add the Chrome Cage Back Bling to your locker, and completing 25 quests will unlock the Unmaker Pickaxe.

How to get the Hop Drop Low Gravity effect in Fortnite

A Hop Drop is a consumable that will give you a low gravity effect, meaning you’ll be able to jump higher and further for a short while. You can find Hop Drops inside the Halloween buckets of candy that are most commonly found outside of houses and shops. Therefore, you should land at a point of interest such as Chrome Crossroads or Rocky Reels, where you can search multiple buckets. Alternatively, you can always purchase a hot drop from the Cuddle Scream Leader NPC. This character can be found to the northeast of Tilted Towers and they sell the candy for 100 gold bars each.

All you have to do is jump three times while the low gravity effect of the candy is active and the challenge will be marked as complete. For your efforts, you’ll be granted 15,000 XP and be one step closer to unlocking the free Fortnitemares cosmetics.