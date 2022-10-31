Fortnite: Where to Talk to a Character to get a Prop Disguise | Challenge Guide

Fortnitemares is back for 2022 and the island has been celebrating Halloween. Various pieces of candy have returned and so have the Cube Monsters. In addition, you can even turn into a wolf when you get your hands on the new mythic Howler Claws. This weapon is able to deal a lot of damage with a four-combo melee attack and you’ll even be able to air slash with a double jump that will deal damage when you land. Using the Howler Claws also grants you a useful Wolfscent ability, allowing you to track nearby enemies for a short while. A Fortnite challenge asks you to talk to a character to get a prop disguise and here is how you can complete it in your next match.

Although Fortnitemares is coming to an end, it has been full of quests as two continued to become available every day across 14 days. As soon as you’ve completed five quests, you’ll unlock the Everything’s End Glider. Then, ticking 13 quests off your list will add the Chrome Cage Back Bling to your locker, and completing 25 quests will unlock the Unmaker Pickaxe.

Where to talk to a character to get a prop disguise in Fortnite

Activating a prop disguise will turn your character to an object that allows you to blend into your environment. To get a prop disguise, you have to purchase one from certain NPCs. You can either visit Guaco at Greasy Grove, Cryptic at Rave Cave, or Beach Bomber at Chrome Crossroads. All you have to do is find the relevant NPC and interact with them and you’ll be presented with an option to buy a prop disguise. It will cost you 75 gold bars to disguise yourself and you’ll have to turn into a prop three times. To get the challenge ticked off your list quickly, you can activate the prop disguise and then hop out of it and re-purchase it until you’ve completed the quest.

For completing the Fortnite challenge tasking you with getting a prop disguise, you’ll be granted 15,000 XP. At the same time, you’ll be one step closer to unlocking the free Fortnitemares cosmetics.