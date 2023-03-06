Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 5-1 Energy Sphere Locations

Finding all 120 hidden Energy Spheres scattered across all of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe can be a tall order. Luckily, you won’t need to find them all in one sitting since there are only a few for you to find in each level. Additionally, the game gives players added incentive to find them all in the form of side content on Magolor’s ship such as challenge rooms and mini-games.

Here’s where to find all four Energy Spheres in level 5-1 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere is found in the section of the level where there’s a gust of wind pushing you upward. Grab the Parasol ability from the ability pedestal on the right side of the area to float up slowly or inflate and float up with the power you have until you find an optional star door on the left side of the area that’s surrounded by star blocks. Break the star blocks and enter the door.

Inside, there are three spider enemies hanging between you and the first Energy Sphere. Take them out while making sure not to fall through the floor and then grab the sphere. One down!

Energy Sphere #2

Progress through the level as normal until you get to the section where you’re running through the clouds that are hung up by singular ropes that you can cut. Grab a blade ability (Cutter, Spear, or Sword) from an ability pedestal or a nearby enemy and continue to the right until you find a large platform with two green eye-fish enemies floating above it. Fly up to where the rope connects to the ceiling and you’ll find a small, secret path leading to the right. At the end of the path, cut down the rope platform to access the secret star door below. Enter the door.

When you enter the room, you’ll see three groups of blocks that disappear when you stand on them. As soon as you load into the room, start floating to grab the red star on the right and then the second Energy Sphere on the left.

Energy Sphere #3

Continue through the level as normal until you get to the section where you’re moving up through the clouds jumping on small vine-like platforms. After avoiding two cannons, you’ll find yourself in a small section where you’re climbing straight up. On the left side of the area, you’ll see two pink and yellow clouds. If you jump towards them, you’ll find that they’re covering a small secret passage.

Follow the passage up and the third Energy Sphere will be yours for the taking.

Energy Sphere #4

In the final section of the level, you’ll need to outrun giant spiked balls. The final Energy Sphere comes at the end of the section, but you’ll need to be quick if you want to grab it. The second time you step on a switch to drop a spiked boulder, run as fast ahead of it as possible and then jump over the second, smaller spiked boulder and continue running to the right. Eventually, you’ll run inside a small ivy-like cage that has the fourth and final Energy Sphere inside it. If you’re too slow, the cage will be walled off by the boulders.