Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 4-3 Energy Sphere Locations

Finding all 120 hidden Energy Spheres in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is something of a tall order, however, it’s made a little bit simpler when you realize that they’re scattered across all of the game’s levels. This means that you’ll only need to keep track of a handful of spheres for each level.

Here’s where to find all four hidden Energy Spheres in level 4-3 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere is found at the end of the section where you’re swimming out of the way of giant rolling spiked boulders. As you progress through the area, make sure to pick up the Spear powerup from the ability pedestal that you pass as you continue forward. Eventually, you’ll find a giant boulder that’s bouncing between two walls. Inside the wall on the left is a switch.

Hit the switch with your spear by swimming over it and hitting down B. This will raise the platform below the spiked boulder sending it bouncing out toward you. Dodge it and then swim down to the area where the boulder was bouncing and you’ll find the first Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #2

Progress as normal through the level until you find a crystal tucked away underneath some star blocks in an area where you’re running up a slope while avoiding giant snowballs. Once you have the crystal, you don’t need to worry about being hit by enemies since it will make you invisible and invulnerable. Progress upwards until you reach a ladder that has ice blocks that stop you from climbing up with the crystal. Grab the Fire ability that’s nearby from an enemy and use it to melt the ice.

Climb up the ladder once the ice is melted and then continue upward on the bottom path, running through the snowballs and enemies until you reach the end. Here, you’ll find a small room with the second Energy Sphere and a Maximum Tomato.

Energy Sphere #3

Continue forward until you find a snowman enemy that’s sitting underneath a platform held up by a single rope. On the platform is an optional star door. Defeat the snowman enemy to clear the area of any threats and then get the Cutter copy ability from the cutter enemy to the left. Cutting the rope to free the door is a little tricky, so it might take a few tries. Stand on the platform where the snowman was, face left, and jump as high as you can. While at the highest point in your jump, use the cutter ability and then hold the left stick up so that it curves upwards. As soon as the blade cuts the rope, jump out of the way either to the left into the waterfall or to the right onto the nearby star blocks. Be careful: if the platform lands on you, you’ll die and have to restart the room you’re in. With the platform free, jump up and enter the star door.

Getting the Energy Sphere in this optional room is easy, especially with the Cutter ability. Climb down the ladder and stand at the edge of the ledge facing the switch that’s on the opposite side of the room. When you hit the switch, the giant snowball will drop from the ceiling which will kill you if it hits you. Instead of flipping the switch by standing on it, you’ll want to hold the B button to charge your blade and throw it across the gap to flip it. Once you do, the boulder will fall and you’ll be able to jump up to where it was to grab the third Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #4

Progress through the level as normal until you fight a mini-boss. After you’ve beaten it, copy its ability and gain the Water power. With the Water power, continue to the right until you find a key. Take the key and throw it onto the platform that has a waddle dee on it. Jump on the platform yourself (taking out the waddle dee) and then turn to face left. Use your water power to hit the switch while standing on the platform to raise yourself up with the key. Grab the key and then continue to the right.

Use the key on the locked door on the bottom path. Destroy the bomb block that’s behind the door and you’ll find a handful of stars, a Maximum Tomato, and the final Energy Sphere for the level.