Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 4-4 Energy Sphere Locations

There are a lot of hidden Energy Spheres for players to find as they explore all of the levels in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. There are good incentives to find them all, however, since players will unlock more side content such as challenge rooms and mini-games on Magolor’s ship as they find more.

Here’s where to find all four spheres in level 4-4 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere is found in the second area of level 4-4. After going through the first door in the level, you’ll continue sliding forward very quickly. Eventually, you’ll find a cannon in the air. Jump into it and it’ll shoot you upward into a small secret area. Here, you’ll find the first Energy Sphere. Take note that if you miss the cannon, you’ll need to restart the level since the wind makes it impossible to fly backward for something. Keep your eyes peeled for the cannon and you should be able to make it in without issue.

Energy Sphere #2

The second Energy Sphere is found after you complete the section where you use the horn as a magical umbrella. Once you make it past that, you’ll climb down a ladder and see an enemy holding a key in the bottom right corner of the screen. Destroy the bricks in front of you and you’ll need to race him. Run through your path as fast as you can and you’ll eventually come to an area where both of your paths meet.

Take out the enemy and take the key from him. Drop down to the area below and use the key on the door that has the Energy Sphere behind it instead of the one with the enemies. Once it’s open, run inside, grab the healing items, and the second Energy Sphere.

Energy Spheres #3 and #4

Progress through the level as normal and you’ll eventually find a snowman enemy that drops out of a star portal. Suck it up and copy its powers for the Snow Bowl ability. Use the ability to roll through the area until you find the headless body of a giant snowman. Use the power once more to sit on the snowman so that you become the new head. Once you do, the snowman will explode and a star portal will open up. Hop inside.

Once you’ve made it into the portal, you’ll need to outrun the cosmic wall. This time, the wall will be coming from above so run through the area to activate the switches that will allow you to drop down further into the level. At the very bottom, go through the star door.

After making it through the door, you’ll get to choose between two powers, Bomb and Cutter, and then climb down a ladder to fight the Sphere Doomer once more. After taking it out, the final two spheres will be yours for the taking.