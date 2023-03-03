Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best PDSW 528 Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a long list of weapons for you to choose from and the loot pool only continues to expand. The Season 02 update introduced the ISO Hemlock assault rifle and the KV Broadside shotgun. According to WZ Ranked, the popularity of the PDSW 528 is growing. If you want to add the PDSW 528 to your Warzone 2 loadout, this guide has got you covered with the best class.

The PDSW 528’s strongest characteristic is its large magazine size, allowing you to take out multiple enemies in just one clip. However, the biggest set back is the amount of recoil the submachine gun has. The combination of the attachments used on this build will focus on reducing the recoil, while maintaining a strong amount of mobility.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 PDSW 528 class

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5″

FTAC Series IX 14.5″ Comb: Mack 8 Ontrak Comb

Mack 8 Ontrak Comb Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

First up is the XTEN RR-40, a silencer which increases damage range, bullet velocity, and reduces recoil. Equipping the FTAC Series IX 14.5″ barrel continues to boost damage range and recoil control, while raising hip fire accuracy and movement speed. To continue taming the recoil, the Mack 8 Ontrak comb provides you with greater aiming stability and recoil steadiness.

As the majority of your gunfights with the PDSW 528 will be at close range, you’ll want to use the Schlager ULO-66 laser for better accuracy and recoil control when shooting from the hip. The final attachment is the Hollow Extended stock to enhance your aim walking and sprint speeds, allowing you to out manoeuvre your opponents.

As the PDSW 528 is best suited to close-quarter battles in Warzone 2, you’ll want to pair it with a weapon that’s ready to take on fights at further ranges. A light machine gun, assault rifle, or marksman rifle are all viable options to achieve a versatile lodout.