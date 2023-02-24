Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Restore Honor in Resurgence

The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 02 saw the highly anticipated debut of Ashika Island. The Japanese-themed island is much smaller than Al Mazrah, allowing for higher interactions on every area of the map. A new mechanic arrived with Ashika Island known as restoring honor. If you’re unsure on what restoring honor is and how to do it, this guide has got you covered.

Its worth noting that restoring honor is unique to Ashika Island, so it can’t be done on the main Warzone 2 map. With that being said, its definitely an interesting feature that’s worth keeping in mind when you’re playing resurgence.

How to restore honor in Warzone 2

Every operator on Ashika Island will drop a dog tag when they die for the first time. To confirm this, you’ll hear a voice line which will tell you that your tag has been dropped. Also, you’ll be told when a member of your team grabs your tag. By picking up a dog tag of a teammate or even your own, you’ll restore honor. All you have to do to pick up a dog tag is to simply interact with it and it’ll be yours. As a reward, you’ll earn some cash and a UAV ping that briefly marks enemy players and nearby supply crates. Luckily, enemy players can’t take your tag to prevent you from restoring honor. However, they may keep an eye on your dog tag to see if you return to collect it, so stay alert.

The restore honor mechanic is a useful addition for getting your team back into the game after death. Make sure you’re looking out for ally dog tags in your next match.