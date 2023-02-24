Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Gets Release Date For DLC

When Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope came out last year, fans and critics alike were blown away by what Ubisoft was able to do with the sequel. They took everything fun and beloved about the original 2017 title and then took it to all-new heights! They improved the graphics, overhauled the battle system to make it even more unique and tactical, and ensured the Rabbids were even more incredible. But, more than likely, many of you have long since beaten the game’s main campaign and are looking for a reason to jump back into the title. If so, the first wave of the DLC is here to help with that.

A teaser for the first wave of the Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Expansion Pack was dropped on Twitter. The “Tower of Doooom” will feature Mario and the Rabbids heading into a special realm crafted by Madame Bwahstrella. In the main game, the madame would be in each world and offer a singular “challenge map” to have you test your skills and see if you could survive the test. You would get rewards if you did. The DLC will take that to the next level and offer numerous challenges for players. The good news is that while the teaser was small, it did end with the reveal that the first wave of DLC will arrive on March 2nd.

Will you be up to the challenge of #MarioRabbids Sparks of Hope #TowerOfDoooom ? 🌌 pic.twitter.com/2Bkr8UwgW2 — Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (@MarioRabbids) February 23, 2023

There are two other confirmed waves for the DLC. The second entry in the DLC set will have you going to an all-new world that seems to have a jungle aesthetic. More importantly, in that world is a new Rabbid foe for you to fight. Not much is known about her outside of her appearance from the DLC reveal, but she does appear menacing.

Then, before the end of the year, the final wave will arrive, and it’ll bring Rayman with it! Ubisoft’s beloved character will rejoin the Rabbids to go on their own unique adventure!

You can buy the expansion pass right now if you want. That way, you won’t miss out on a single thing and be able to jump right in when the content launches.

In other positive news, the Ubisoft title had a good showing at the DICE Awards, where it won “Best Family Game”:

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has won Family Game of the Year at the DICE Awards 🏆



Congratulations to all of our teams who worked on the game! pic.twitter.com/m02U1aTO0g — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) February 24, 2023

It’s good to see that the game is getting recognition from many outlets, and hopefully, gamers will enjoy the DLC when it arrives next month.