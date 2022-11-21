Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Brings Out “Galactic Launch” Celebration Trailer

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope was one of the bigger launches for the Nintendo Switch this year. The previous title in the line was easily one of the biggest surprises in the Switch’s lifetime. It sold millions of copies and proved that the “insane idea” of putting Mario and his crew with the Rabbids wasn’t such a bad idea. By the time the sequel came out, fans were hyped for all it would bring. The title has been out for a month now on Switch, and Ubisoft decided to show off the game’s launch from various places worldwide!

As you’ll see in the video below, Ubisoft took its launch to “galactic proportions” to showcase how fun it was and why gamers should give it a chance. They went to the US, UK, Italy, Brazil, and more! You can see fans and streamers enjoying the title and the elaborate areas Ubisoft set up to showcase their beloved game. They cap off the “Galactic Launch” trailer by highlighting how the title was revered by critics when it came out:

We don’t know the sales numbers for the title yet. However, it’ll do well if we were to base it on what the original crossover game did. For example, there was more hype for Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope than there was for Kingdom Battle, primarily because of the original’s success on the system. Plus, Ubisoft made it clear throughout the development process that the game would be bigger, more creative, would open up the combat system, and so on.

They delivered on that promise in various ways. Easily one of the biggest was the combat in the game, which got a massive overhaul. Previously, you’d pick a spot on the map, go to it, and then interact with enemies depending on your position. But here, you can wander around the map and set up huge combos with your allies to ensure victory. It’s easy to learn but hard to master.

Furthermore, the characters have more unique weapons and abilities, opening up the game’s strategy elements even further. Ubisoft also made the Rabbids more intelligent and capable of speech, enriching their personalities even further. The character Edge was a great example of their desire to flesh out the Rabbids further.

Fans and critics love the game, so if you haven’t played it yet, you should fix that. Also, with the DLC coming to the title, you won’t want to miss out on the adventures to come.

Source: Youtube