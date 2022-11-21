The Sims 4 Update Will Finally Calm Your Sims Down

The Sims is a massive video game franchise, and we know that the development team, Maxis, is already working on the next major installment. Regardless, there are still plenty of fans out there that’s playing the current release, The Sims 4. This is a game that’s been around for quite a few years now, but that hasn’t stopped EA and Maxis from delivering updates. Since The Sims 4 game launched in 2014, a slew of updates has made some quality of life changes and brought new content into the game.

However, only some updates bring content that the developers initially intended within the game. For instance, one of the previous updates to roll out onto The Sims 4 actually makes it quite hostile. The update has Sims starting fights randomly with others for no apparent reason. In fact, there are Sims that have built strong relationships together, which still results in fights. That can make for some shocking moments to watch unfold during your gameplay. Although, most players are waiting on an update to roll out that will actually address this issue. Fortunately, that update is inbound, but you’ll have to wait a few more weeks.

Simmers, our tuning fix for overly aggressive/mean Sims was intended to come out today however the fix will be delayed to early December. We sincerely apologize for the delay. https://t.co/u4ZfPVRfQF — The Sims Direct Communications (@TheSimsDirect) November 17, 2022

Initially, the update was slated to release this month, but that’s no longer the case. Instead, the update to adjust the random aggression between Sims will come out sometime early into the upcoming month, December. We’re not privy to know what caused the delay of this upcoming patch, but there are bound to be plenty of players who are eager to get their hands on the update when it does finally roll out. So again, we’re left waiting for the update’s official release date, but according to the tweet from The Sims Direct account, it will be early December.

In other news, The Sims will eventually see its next iteration come out into the marketplace. As it stands, development is still being worked on for the game, which is only known right now as Project Rene. However, that project has already had its share of fiascos. Recently, the game project was pirated. Ultimately this gave some players a look into what the development team was working on outside of The Sims 4. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy The Sims 4 even with the recent aggression bug going on, you can find it available right now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

Source