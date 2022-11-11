Sims 5 Has Had A Pre-Alpha Leak

In October there was a showcase for The Sims, which revealed that there is going to be a fifth Sims game that fans are referring to as The Sims 5. It doesn’t have an official name yet, but the company calls it Project Rene and won’t call it The Sims 5, so we are led to believe this game will have a completely different title versus the previous one in the series. Something has happened that will make fans for The Sims 5…yesterday pictures of gameplay were leaked online after the game just went into pre-alpha. Not to mention the game has already been pirated.

From what we know so far, the new Sims game will reflect the best parts of all The Sims games before it, while also bringing us a new fresh design that works better for the creativity we all desire from cozy games. EA and Maxis, the developers behind The Sims, have said “The Sims 5/Project Rene will reimagine The Sims with even more ways to play, tools to encourage creativity, and the ability to tell meaningful stories. With Project Rene, players will have the choice to play solo or collaborate with others and will have the ability to play their game across supported devices.

There is currently no update on when ETA will release The Sims 5, as well as we do not know the official title for the game yet either.

The Sims 4 went available as free-to-play last month in October, the same day as the showcase that revealed The Sims 5, as well as a new update coming early next year for The Sims 4, bringing us better babies that are their own actual Sims will open up many possibilities and fun experiences for fans to take part in when the new update comes. This is something that many Sims fans have been asking for and it is finally being delivered.

In other Sims news, there is also supposed to be a multiplayer mode for the new Sims 5 Project Rene, which makes many of us wonder how this will work. It would be really amazing if our Sims can interact with our friend’s Sims to make the storytelling experience even more of a surprise.

The Sims 4 as well as the other Sims games can be found on Steam and Origin for PC, PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X. You can also download the free-to-play Sims game on your mobile devices to play the Sims on the go.

