Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – How To Fully Upgrade Your Healing | Dragon Vein Essence & Crystal Locations Guide

The Dragon Cure Pot is your Estus Flask in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This is your rechargeable healing pot that refills whenever you rest at a Battle Flag. Most Dark Souls-like have these healing items, and normally they can be upgraded. There are two upgrades you can earn in Wo Long — Dragon Vein Crystal, which increases the total number of healing items you can carry, and Dragon vein Essence, which upgrades the healing power of each cure pot.

Do we even need to say that healing is incredibly important in this game? When you’re fighting aggressive opponents that require pinpoint parry accuracy and perfect timing, you’re going to get hit a few times. If you want to last longer in battles, you’ll want to keep your Dragon Cure Pot fully upgraded — or as much as possible.

All the upgrades can be found in Battlefields. Most are main missions, but some upgrades can be found in side-missions too. If you’re sick of searching and just want to know where to get them all so you’re carrying the maximum 10 Dragon Cure Pots into every boss battle, here’s where to find them all.

How To Fully Upgrade The Dragon Cure Pot

Dragon Vein Crystals increase your total charges of the Dragon Cure Pot by +1. Dragon Vein Essence increases the effectiveness of healing — healing you more. By finding all the upgrades, you will increase your total healing uses and how much you heal from each individual use.

Dragon Vein Crystal #1: Two Chivalrous Heroes – Near Battle Flag 6, enter the Yellow Turban Fortress area past the Blacksmith. At the fortress entrance, there’s an interior room on the right side. The crystal is in this room.

Dragon Vein Essence #1: The Yellow Heaven Burns – At Battle Flag 2, jump up the ledges opposite the flag and follow the canyon path to an old stone wall with a treasure chest. The treasure chest contains the upgrade.

Dragon Vein Essence #2: The Valley of Crying Wraiths – From Battle Flag 6, go back down the rock path toward the nearby arena where two tiger demons are patrolling — this is past the small shrine structure. The essence is lodged into the rock wall right next to the second demon tiger.

Dragon Vein Crystal #2: The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven – Starting from Battle Flag 5, go through the gate toward the bonfire with the patrolling demonic enemies. Go to the left side, the interior directly left of the bonfire. There’s a bench with this crystal.

Dragon Vein Essence #3: In Search of the Immortal Wizard – Up the stairs from Battle Flag 4 and into the cave with red demonic gunk on the rock walls. Stick to the right side and go up the demonic vine you can walk on. Jump to reach the Gold Cicada Shell on the ledge. Use the extra vines to jump to yet another ledge. Follow the cave path up to even more vines — jump across the vines to reach a final vine with an item.

Dragon Vein Essence #4: The Hidden Village – Located in the Hidden Village, behind the house that requires two keys to unlock. The keys are found in two separate battlefields.

Key #1 : In Search of the Immortal Wizard – Near the end of the stage, starting from Battle Flag 5, find the key to the left along the path to the boss arena.

: In Search of the Immortal Wizard – Near the end of the stage, starting from Battle Flag 5, find the key to the left along the path to the boss arena. Key #2: War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely – Much later in the game, reach Battle Flag 5. At the giant dragon head sewer entrance, go inside until you reach a larger chamber. Enter the first doorway on the left to find the key.

Dragon Vein Essence #5: Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch – At Battle Flag 2 at the bottom of the dungeon. In the purple slime, enter one of the nearby prison cells to collect a special key. Take the back-left (from the Battle Flag) corner of the chamber. There’s a passage with a locked door here. Unlock it to get the essence.

Dragon Vein Crystal #3: Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch – Later in the stage, in the corrupted garden area around Battle Flag 7, go left (from the flag) and around the corner of the structure. In the corner of the outer wall, near a tree.

Dragon Vein Essence #6: The Battle of the Hulaoguan Pass – At Battle Flag 3, at the wooden spikes by the small bridge, continue into the canyon and jump through the gate past the small wooden tower. Go up through another gate to the tent area with a wooden platform and a turret. Use the turret to blast the debris blocking the path up the wooden scaffolding on the opposite side of the area. Once the debris is destroyed, climb up to the small chest.

Dragon Vein Crystal #4: Centuries of Glory Burned Away – In the central burning city at Battle Flag 4, climb the nearby walls marked by white paint to the rooftop. Go right and cross the bridge, moving toward the far-right corner of the area. Keep going until you reach a ladder — climb the white-pain marked ledges near the ladder. Climb up and you’ll be on rooftops along the back wall. Follow these rooftops left until you spot an item on the rooftops ahead. If there’s a small, enclosed space in the center of the buildings with an exit ladder, then you’re in the right spot.

Dragon Vein Essence #7: Darkness Over the Hanshui River – At Battle Flag 6, at the end of the battlefield, enter the small building on the opposite side of the riverbanks. From the flag, you’ll need to use a small raft to jump across. From this side of the waterway, you can jump into the building’s outer balcony and enter to find a treasure chest.

Dragon Vein Essence #8: Tyrant’s Final Banquet – At Battle Flag 4, in the underground section of the castle, follow the cave path to the scaffolding room with the large alligator demon in the center — this is past the strange ritual room with the dead bodies on stones in the center. Jump onto the scaffolding pathways above the poison water / alligator demon and reach one of the ruined hanging rope cages. One has an essence upgrade.

Dragon Vein Crystal #5: Tyrant’s Final Banquet – Later in the castle, reach Battle Flag 5. In the garden, jump onto the balcony nearby, and follow it to the far, far end of the room. Jump back down from the balcony at the end to find this crystal in a hidden spot.

Dragon Vein Essence #9: Fate of the Entertainer – In the garden area of the castle, at Battle Flag 2, run through the shrines to reach a bridge built over a small pond. The essence is on the bridge.

Dragon Vein Essence #10: War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely – At Battle Flag 5 you’ll reach the entrance to a sewer marked by a giant dragon head statue. Don’t go inside yet. Instead, lower the water level to access — then backtrack into the previous sewer area. Drop back down inside and turn right to reach a waterway that is now empty. On the opposite side, you’ll find this essence.

Dragon Vein Essence #11: The Uninhibited Heart – In this side-mission, go to Battle Flag 2. Drop back into the sewer and return to the exact same location described in the previous entry. Cross the empty waterway and open the chest.

Dragon Vein Crystal #6: The Way of the Warrior – This one is almost impossible to miss. At Battle Flag 7, enter the nearby building and open the chest.

Dragon Vein Essence #12: Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men – Deep in the flooded city, follow the path through the ruins from Battle Flag 5 to the ruined building. From the building, go right and jump over the debris in the alley. There’s a dry spot across the water behind a building here with an item. Circle around to get it.

Dragon Vein Essence #13: Behold the Glaive of Righteousness – At Battle Flag 2, follow the path to the left with the tent. Pass the tent and left of the wooden tower to reach the precarious ledge path. Turning left at the view of the river, there’s a wooden bridge and a cave. Go right of the cave, cross another bridge and drop down. Continue to the stone fort. Climb up onto the walls of the stone fort and reach the ledge on the right side.

Dragon Vein Crystal #7: Behold the Glaive of Righteousness – Inside the tomb full of red glowing demonic gunk, located near Battle Flag 5, progress to the central chamber. On top of the sarcophagus, you’ll find the last crystal.

Dragon Vein Essence #14: The Assault on Wuchao – Right next to Battle Flag 2. In this side-mission, enter the passage directly across from the flag. There’s a chest inside with this essence.

Dragon Vein Essence #15: Decisive Battle of Guandu – At Battle Flag 3, there’s a large optional path you can follow by using the red demonic vines. Follow them up and around to reach the double door shortcut you can unlock. Follow the vines from the shortcut doors to the left, continuing onto land, then onto more vines going left until you reach the precipice of a large arena leading into an optional boss fight. Before dropping into the arena, enter the house. There’s a chest inside with this essence.

Find these Dragon Veins to gain 10 Dragon Cure Pots that give maximum healing for each usage. The more of these you find, the easier the bosses are going to be.