Resident Evil 4 Remake File Size Unveiled

There is much hype and anticipation over the Resident Evil franchise. Those that are eager to dive into the Resident Evil 4 remake might be counting down the days now. Later this month, we’ll dive back into the game as Leon in the search for the president’s kidnapped daughter. However, if you plan on getting this game when it launches into the marketplace, you best be sure you have enough storage space. Today we’re finding out how much storage is required on the Xbox platforms, which is likely more or less the same across the board.

Those on Xbox Series X/S platforms might have found the pre-load for the Resident Evil 4 remake. That file size for the game is quite massive for the series, as players will need 67 GB of storage space. While we’ve seen other games released with more storage space requirements than the Resident Evil 4 remake, this is quite a hefty amount of storage space required for a Resident Evil game. This overtakes the previous remakes of the franchise and even some of the newer installment releases.

That might actually excite some fans, as it seems there is plenty of content in here. But again, we’ll have to wait and see just what we’ll get in this remake compared to the original. Likewise, this storage space requirement might differ slightly between platforms, but since we have the pre-load file size on the Xbox Series X/S platform, it’s at least a bit of an indicator. We’re sure that this is a game where players will have no problem removing some of their other games off the hard drive to ensure that there is plenty of space for the installation.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game or haven’t played the original, we have you covered. Resident Evil 4 follows Leon after the events of Resident Evil 2. The president of the United States had his daughter, Ashley Graham, kidnapped. Seeking her safe return, Leon Kennedy is sent out to a secluded Spanish village to find her. However, Leon soon finds that there is another strange virus outbreak in the area that will make his job even more difficult.

Players will be able to get their hands on the Resident Evil 4 remake when it launches on March 24, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer in the video we have embedded above.