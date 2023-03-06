Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 4-5 Energy Sphere Locations

There are 120 Energy Spheres for players to find hidden across the entirety of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. While finding them all is a pretty tall order, especially for those playing casually, as you collect them you’ll unlock fun side activities on the Lor, Magolor’s crashed spaceship, such as challenge rooms and mini-games, so it’s worth poking around each level for all of the Energy Spheres.

If you’re looking for all of the spheres in level 4-5 and running into issues, worry not, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where to find all four Energy Spheres in 4-5 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

More Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe guides:

| 1-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-4 Energy Sphere Locations | How to Unlock Merry Magoland | Goal Game Explained |

Energy Sphere #1

To get the first Energy Sphere, play through the level as normal until you get to the section where you need to walk on top of moving bricks of ice. Navigate them until you find a cannon. Grab the cannon and then hurry to the right, blasting everything out of your way until you see an optional star door on the ground between two bricks of ice. To get to the door, you’ll need to carefully time it out so that you get to the door before the bricks squish you. Once you’re there, go through the door.

Inside the room, turn to your left and use the cannon to blast your way through the metal blocks that block your path. Jump up and over the structure in the room and then blast the rest of the metal blocks below you. Once you’ve made a path, drop down to the area below and grab the first Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #2

After grabbing the first sphere, continue through the section where you’re on top of the bricks of ice, but make sure to get the Fire copy ability from the final enemy in the area before going through the door to progress. Once you have the ability, use your flames to melt the ice in the passage you find yourself in immediately after going through the door out of the ice brick room. Behind the ice, you’ll find another hidden star door. Go through it.

Inside this room, you’ll find a bomb block connected to metal blocks that are walling off the rest of the room. Destroy it and then run through the path it creates. Continue running to the left as the explosions wall off different sections of the room. When you get to a small section of floor that you can drop through, do it and you’ll be able to get through the second section and run through the next two straightforward areas to sprint to the end. If you end up being walled off, simply float upwards to be shot in a cannon to the start of the area. To reset the bomb block, leave through the door you came in from and then reenter. Once you make it to the end of the area, you’ll have the second Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #3

Progress through the level as usual until you get to a section where you’re in a dark cave and need to use a candle to explore the area. Make your way through the cave until you climb up a ladder. Instead of going to the right as the sign nearby tells you, look to the left after you’ve climbed up the ladder. You’ll notice some blocks of ice that you can melt. If you don’t have the Fire ability, simply throw the candle by pressing B at the ice to melt it. Once you’ve melted the ice, you’ll find another hidden star door that you should enter.

Inside the room, you’ll find a snowman enemy on a platform, the third Energy Sphere behind some unbreakable blocks and a switch you can’t walk to thanks to dangerous spikes. Get the Ice copy ability from the snowman and then use it to freeze the floating snowballs on the right side of the room. Once frozen, kick them towards the switch and it’ll flip. Once it does, the blocks by the Energy Sphere will disappear and you’ll be able to grab it.

Energy Sphere #4

After the section in the dark cave, you’ll be in an area with a key and several enemies that become hostile when you pick up the key. Grab the key, dropping it to clear out the enemies as you progress to the right, and you’ll eventually find two doors that you can unlock with it. Open the door on the left and you’ll find the final Energy Sphere for the area in the lower part of the small room.