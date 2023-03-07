Sons of the Forest: How To Use Kelvin Effectively | Best Commands For Infinite Food, Logs & More

How to get the most out of your AI buddy.

Kelvin is a unique addition to the survival genre — an AI companion. In Sons of the Forest you’ll immediately discover the wounded NPC near your helicopter crash site. After a short introduction, you’ll learn how to communicate with him. To give him commands, you’ll write notes on a pad and show him. Kelvin can do plenty to help you out and serves as a handy resource when you’re in need of food, building materials, and much more. If you’re not using Kelvin, you’re missing out on one of the best resources in the game.

Before getting into the guide, there are certain things you absolutely don’t want to order Kelvin to do. While it is nice leading him around, once you’ve established a main base, I recommend leaving him in the area. Kelvin can’t fight, and if Kelvin dies, he stays dead permanently. As long as you’re away from your base, enemies won’t spawn and kill him — Kelvin (and Virginia) can only be harmed if they’re within range of the player. Kelvin is way too valuable to lose. With the right commands, you can get Kelvin to provide infinite food and resources for your building projects.

Best Commands For Kelvin | NPC Companion Guide

Kelvin is an incredibly useful NPC companion. By interacting with Kelvin, you’ll open a menu where you can select different commands with the [W][A][S][D] keys. Go up and down to select each command, then left / right to select the next command in the sequence. These are the most important commands you’ll want to use for Kelvin.

Get -> Logs

The most important job for Kelvin. He can collect logs and cut down trees on his own. This is slower than collecting logs yourself but allows you to freely explore or complete other activities while Kelvin collects logs.

Tell Kelvin to leave logs ‘here’ or build a log holder for Kelvin to deposit the logs into. Kelvin can only carry one log at a time. Crafting buildings requires dozens of logs, so getting Kelvin’s help is invaluable for building a safe base.

You can also build a holder in the middle of the forest and order Kelvin to clear the area. Have him place the logs in the holder so you can easily return later to collect them.

Build a bench for Kelvin. Kelvin has stamina and will need to rest periodically. If you build a bench, he will automatically use it and restore his stamina much faster than normal. You’ll find the bench in the Field Guide under the furniture tab.

Get -> Sticks / Stones

Another important task. Kelvin can very quickly collect basic crafting materials. Sticks are needed for torches, spears, and other rudimentary weapons. You can even ask Kelvin to collect Small Stones so you have plenty of ammo for your slingshot.

Kelvin is mostly not useful for collecting very rare materials. You can only collect the basics — but there is one basic item that is the best of all. Once you have enough logs, order Kelvin to start collecting food.

Get -> Fish

Kelvin can start fishing. Order him to get fish near a pond or river and drop them off at your base.

Fish can be eaten raw with no penalties.

Kelvin can continue to fish infinitely, giving you an endless supply of food that you don’t even have to hunt for. This is easily Kelvin’s most useful command after completing a base and filling up your holders with enough logs to build a wall.

Kelvin can also build structures for you. If you don’t want to bother, you can explore while Kelvin finishes your blueprint projects.

Build -> Finish Structure

This command will get Kelvin to finish any blueprint structures you’ve placed. He’ll need the supplies already stocked to build.

Using the ‘Build’ command, you can also tell Kelvin to build a fire or a tarp shelter. Great for starting players that don’t fully understand how these systems work yet.

These are our favorite commands for Kelvin. If you’re unsure what else to do with Kelvin, there’s more to him than just a log delivery service.