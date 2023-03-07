Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 5-3 Energy Sphere Locations

In Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, there are 120 hidden Energy Spheres to be found scattered across the game’s levels. While it might sound like a lot of collectibles to hunt down, picking them up is worthwhile since the more you find, the more side content you’ll unlock on the Lor, Magolor’s crashed spaceship, such as additional challenge rooms and mini-games.

Here’s where to find all four hidden Energy Spheres in level 5-3 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

More Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe guides:

| 1-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-5 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-2 Energy Sphere Locations | How to Unlock Merry Magoland | Goal Game Explained |

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere doesn’t come until midway through the level. Progress as normal until you go through a door that leads you to a small area with a key-holding enemy below you. Continue forward until you come across a switch on the floor that will release the enemy and destroy the blocks underneath your feet. As soon as you step on the switch, you’ll be in a race against the enemy.

Drop down to the levels below you as fast as you can until you finally make it to the bottom where you’ll find a star door on the left and a locked door with the first Energy Sphere on the right. As soon as the enemy gets to your level, take it out and grab the key. You’ll only have a few seconds before the ground below where the enemy lands disappears, however, so make sure to grab the key and then open the door as fast as possible. Once the door is open, grab the Energy Sphere;.

Energy Sphere #2

After grabbing the first Energy Sphere, go through the star door on the left side of the area. Here, you’ll need to climb up ladders while avoiding electricity and enemies. As you climb, you’ll find two platforms midway up the area where floating Beam enemies will attack you. When you reach the second platform, suck one up and get the Beam ability. Use it on the wall to the right and hit the bomb block to destroy the metal blocks revealing a hidden star door. Go through the door.

Inside, follow the path around the room to the right while taking out the giant wide-mouthed enemies that attack you. Eventually, you’ll wind around to the area above the Energy Sphere. Grab onto the switch on the ceiling to destroy the blocks surrounding the sphere, then jump down and grab it.

Energy Sphere #3

In the next section of the level, you’ll be climbing up through a tower. Grab one of the Hi-Jump copy abilities and make your way up. Eventually, you’ll find yourself in an area with a switch on the floor to your left. Step on the switch to temporarily create an opening to the room above you and then use the Hi-Jump ability to quickly get inside and pull the switch on the ceiling. As soon as you do, let go and drop down to the floor again.

Run across the room to the right and then use your jump power to fly into the room on the right that has the Energy Sphere inside of it. If you’re too slow, the door to the sphere will close and you’ll need to repeat the process.

Energy Sphere #4

Progress through the level as normal until you get shot out of a cannon and land somewhere in the clouds. Walk to your right a little bit and you’ll find a bird enemy flying around. Take out the enemy and you’ll notice the final Energy Sphere tucked away behind a cloud for you to easily grab.