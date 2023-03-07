HBO’s The Last of Us Continues To Thrive In Its Viewership

We’ve seen several video games get adapted into movies and television series. While some are better than others, capturing the success that the source material originally laid out has been incredibly hard. Although, there seems to be a big exception for The Last of Us. Typically adaptations can get expanded on, leading to some games being wholly distorted from the actual narrative developers charted out. But with Naughty Dog already laying out an incredible narrative experience captured in a rather cinematic video game, creating an HBO adaptation seemed to be rather easy.

In fact, the views for this series are proving to be a massive hit series that fans hope will continue for seasons to come. Unfortunately, we’re not sure just how the narrative will go as we head into season two. Regardless, we know that the viewership is still hitting new highs. Today we’re finding out, thanks to a report from Variety, that the latest episode has managed to see a 74% increase in viewership since the series initially premiered. This episode is noted to have captured 4.7 million viewers, which will likely increase as viewers catch up on the series or in the particular episode that premiered this past Sunday.

At any rate, that number is likely to be even bigger as we head into this coming Sunday, where we’ll get the season finale. If you have played The Last of Us already, then you have an idea of where the story is going. This series has stuck very close to the source material, so odds are we will see the same stunning conclusion to the series as we had in the video game. But, unfortunately, that also means we’ll be heading offseason, and it could be a bit of a wait to endure for season two.

We don’t have a date yet when production will begin on season two. HBO was quick to greenlight another season from the series’ instant success. Likewise, it was hinted by actor Pedro Pascal, who portrays Joel in the series, that we could see filming take place as early as this year. But again, there’s nothing official quite yet on the plans for this upcoming production. The upcoming season may help build up more content between The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II events. Otherwise, we might go straight into the second game, which has a slight time jump from the events of the first installment. Of course, I’ll refrain from spoiling anything here if you have yet to dive into the second installment.