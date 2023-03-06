The Last Of Us Gets Season Finale Trailer

With only one episode left in the first season of The Last of Us, fans are both anticipating and dreading the end. Why are they doing that? For the show’s first eight episodes, the series has put fans through an emotional roller coaster. One that has led to them feeling every high and low of the quest Joel and Ellie have been on. It’s a little hard to believe that the first part of their journey is almost over, but it is. It’s only six days away. As usual, the final episode’s trailer debuted at the end of the last one, and it’s very telling.

Why is it very telling? Because they took as minimalistic an approach as they could with the trailer, so they didn’t spoil anything. We see certain action beats, but they’re not revealing at all. The bulk of it is simply Ellie and Joel walking around with Ellie stating that she hopes all of this pain and suffering they went through wasn’t for nothing.

You can check it out below:

We won’t spoil it for those who haven’t played the video game and thus don’t know what will come. Instead, we will say that there’s a reason people feel The Last of Us is one of the best video games ever made, and the ending is a key reason for that. It’s very atypical in terms of what happens, and many people have read into what it means, how it showcases the characters and their story arcs, and so on.

It is an understatement to say it will be jarring for some people who don’t know what’s coming. Moreover, it’ll likely be one of the most emotional things they’ll see. Even the show’s actors have noted that filming the final episode of the season was some of the most emotional and draining times on set.

But what’s important to remember is that no matter what is shown next week, it won’t be the end. HBO has already renewed the series for season 2, and we can confirm that the events of next Sunday’s episode heavily set up everything that happens in the next season.

If the show can stick the landing, it’s fair to say that this will be considered the greatest video game adaptation ever. The series has stayed true to the game while expanding things for the better and not forcing things to “satisfy certain people.” Many could learn from what this show has done.