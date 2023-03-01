The Last of Us Season 2 Could Start Filming This Year

There is a ton of hype surrounding The Last of Us all over again. The hit Naughty Dog video game franchise has been featured across the PlayStation 3 to the PlayStation 5. With a thrilling storyline and an incredibly detailed world, this game already felt like a cinematic experience. So that might have made it a bit easier to craft a television series on HBO. Now that the first season is still powering through with a large viewer base, it wasn’t much of a surprise that HBO was quick to greenlight a second season.

Of course, we know that this first season is sticking very closely to the first video game installment. Players are following an unlikely duo with a man named Joel, that’s tasked to deliver a young girl named Ellie to a faction. The problem here is the world has gone into madness with a zombie-like virus forcing humanity to seek safety behind closed walls. It’s a narrative full of ups and downs, so those of you who are hoping that there’s not too long of a wait for season 2 might be thrilled to know filming for the production could be coming as soon as this year. Recently, Collider spoke with Pedro Pascal, the actor portraying Joel, about the potential production of the new season.

During their discussion, it was asked if season 2 of The Last of Us would be filmed this year. Pedro says that there is a chance. Now that doesn’t mean it’s official that the next season will start production this year, but it’s a good sign. So that might mean we won’t have too long of a wait to go through before season 2 graces our television screens. Although, we’re still in the dark on whether this upcoming season will be following the events of the second video game or not. With so much hype and viewership backing the first season, there may be interest in filling in some additional storylines in the gaps between the two video games.

Of course, that’s purely speculative, and we could see another closely adapted season. At any rate, the newfound love for The Last of Us certainly has fans wondering if Naughty Dog would be tempted to bring out a third game. We know that the development team is working on a multiplayer game experience set within the same universe. However, there has been no confirmation on whether The Last of Us Part III is in the works or not.