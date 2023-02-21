Neil Druckmann Gives Update On Potential For The Last Of Us Part 3

When it comes to the video game space, certain things you might easily feel are “predictable.” For example, if a game is a hit, it’ll get a sequel. Or if a franchise leaves the story in a place where it can be expanded, it’ll get a follow-up game eventually to flesh out that potential. Regarding Naughty Dog, they’ve been bogged down with questions about the potential for The Last Of Us Part 3. The game is not confirmed, nor has it been hinted at, yet fans think it will happen for various reasons.

The first reason is the success of the first two games in the franchise. The first title was so iconic that they released it on PS3, then gave it a remaster, then did a full-on remake for the PS5 and soon the PC so that players could experience the game in all its glory at the highest graphical levels. While the sequel wasn’t as beloved, it raked in plenty of Game of the Year awards, which made many feel that Naughty Dog would jump at the chance to continue the story, as there are more stories to tell, potentially.

Finally, and arguably most importantly, there’s the HBO show. The live-action adaptation starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay has shocked people with how gripping it is and how well it’s adapted the story while also fleshing it out more. Season 2 of the show was greenlit in record time, and many hope there could be a third season if a third game is made.

Enter the game’s creator, Neil Druckmann, who also helped make the TV show to ensure its quality was upheld. He talked with IGN about the franchise and said the following:

“That is like a coded ‘Is there a Last of Us Part 3?’ No comment,” Druckmann said. “We have the multiplayer game coming out and we’re going to reveal more about that later this year. Beyond that, it’s the same prospect we’ve always had. We don’t do something that we’re not extremely passionate about. So unless we had a really good, compelling story to keep the story going, then it ends at Part 2.”

That might sound like a coy answer, but it’s consistent. They delayed the second game for a long time to ensure it had the same impact as the first one. So if there is a third part to tell, they won’t do it until they’re ready.