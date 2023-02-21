Star Fox Celebrates 30th Anniversary

There have already been several gaming anniversaries in 2023, so why not talk about another? Today, Star Fox celebrates its 30th anniversary! That is likely a surprise to some out there because the franchise hasn’t been around meaningfully for some time. Additionally, you might not have realized that the franchise was on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, but it was. Its history on that system was what set it up for success. The game used special graphics that pushed the system to new heights and showcased what games could be. It would have a sequel made for the SNES, but it never got released until the SNES Mini came out years back.

Arguably its peak was Star Fox 64 on the Nintendo 64. The game showcased the 3D graphics of the system beautifully and gave gamers fun single-player and multiplayer action as they battled it out in their Arwing ships. That game has many iconic moments and battles that are still fondly remembered by fans to this day.

Sadly, it was after that game that things started to fall apart. A set of titles came out on the Gamecube, with one being the infamous Star Fox Adventures title. That title was infamous because it had Fox abandoning his Arwing for much of the game to do a more typical action-adventure title. The follow-up was Star Fox Assault, which played more traditionally than the previous game, but many wondered if it was “enough.”

The most recent game from the franchise came on the Wii U via Star Fox Zero. Unfortunately, while the hype for the game was initially there, the delivered game wasn’t what gamers wanted. Instead, it was pretty much a rehash of the 64 title with small changes that didn’t resonate with fans.

Fox McCloud and his crew boarded their Arwings 30 years ago today when Star Fox launched in Japan for the Super Famicom. pic.twitter.com/79GSGfFYWw — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 21, 2023

As a result, fans have begged Nintendo to give the game a proper new title on the Nintendo Switch. Given that the system has plenty of power and ability, they could easily make a space-fighting game worthy of Fox McCloud. They could also add more multiplayer capabilities via an online mode and let players battle it out in intense Arwing scuffles.

We know that some teams, like Retro Studios, made pitches to bring back the franchise, but they were dismissed.

So will we see Team Star Fox in the future? It’s hard to say. Nintendo has been known to be hesitant regarding bringing back franchises they don’t feel makes them money. Only time will tell if they change their minds.