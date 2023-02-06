Star Fox Title Was Almost Developed By Retro Studios

One of the biggest compliments that you can give the Nintendo Switch system is that, for the most part, it’s embraced the wide range of titles from within Nintendo’s vast IP library. It would’ve been easy for them to focus solely on titles with Mario or Link or try to make multiple Smash Bros games within the console’s lifetime. But instead, they focused on bringing as many IPs as possible to the Switch so those gamers could have sweeping experiences no matter what genre they liked. Unfortunately, however, some franchises haven’t been repped yet on the Nintendo Switch, including Star Fox.

The franchise was one of the original IPs that helped launch Nintendo to greatness, but the last mainline title was the much-maligned Wii U game developed in part by Nintendo and PlatinumGames. However, in a new video by “Did You Know Gaming?”, they revealed that the Wii U almost had a very different title developed by the legendary team at Retro Studios.

According to a former artist from the team, Eric Kozlowsky pitched a game called Star Fox Armada. Despite having some rather revolutionary ideas for the franchise, the higher-ups passed on it. But he told the YouTube channel some of the main elements of the title.

For example, the game would follow up on the N64 title and feature Fox and crew going to brand new systems to help rebuild the Lylat System due to the fight with Andross. As they explored these areas, new enemies and challenges would arise.

One of the key things that Eric pointed out was that, unlike in other titles, Fox McCloud wouldn’t leave his ship. He could change his ship to get things like the Landmaster, but he wouldn’t be on foot. Regarding mission structure, you’d take on assignments given by General Pepper that would lead you to different planets. Once you complete them, you’d earn money to choose what to do with. You can send some back to the Lylat System or keep it for yourself to upgrade your team’s ships or buy new ones.

The nixed Wii U game would have had multiple expansive experiences, including local co-op with a friend. There was also a “Battle Mode” that would embrace the dogfight nature of their ships. His plan was so extensive that he even thought of DLC content.

Sadly, the game didn’t go forward, and Star Fox Zero, which did come out on Wii U, was a disaster.