Wild Hearts: How to Unlock All Weapons

One of the best parts about Wild Hearts is the way that it allows players to tackle its challenges in whatever way best suits their playstyle. One way that the game does this is by giving players access to a handful of different weapons after finishing the prologue giving them different options right off the bat for how they want to approach the hunting of kemono.

There are eight weapons total in Wild Hearts, but not all of them are available right away. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking all eight weapons and how to equip and forge them once you have access to each.

How to Unlock All Weapons

When you first start Wild Hearts, you’ll only have access to the karakuri katana for the prologue, however, after making a forge and rescuing Natsume she’ll be able to forge an additional four weapons for you. From here, you’ll have access to the following weapons:

Karakuri Katana (short sword)

Nodachi (great sword)

Hunting Bow

Great Maul (hammer)

Bladed Wagasa (umbrella)

Each weapon requires a little bit of gold and corestone to craft, but both resources aren’t too tough to come by. Corestone can be earned by successfully completing kemono hunts and gold is gained for completing side quests and selling items to the people of Minato. At the end of the day, don’t sweat the resources needed for crafting new weapons since the cost is pretty low and the benefits of getting new weapons is high.

After unlocking the first five weapons, you’ll notice that three more weapons are unavailable. To unlock them, simply play the game through chapter 2 and you’ll unlock them during the “Ancient Technology” mission. After you do, you’ll unlock the remaining weapons:

Hand cannon (gun)

Claw Blade (dual blades)

Karakuri Staff (bo staff)

How to Get New Weapons

Once the weapons are unlocked, you can get them at any forge. While it might seem like you’ll need Natsume to make you new weapons since she does in the game’s first chapter, she stays in Minato after you bring her there, so she actually isn’t necessary to craft new weapons. Instead, simply craft a forge using dragon karakuri and interact with it. Here, you’ll be able to make new weapons and armor and swap out the weapon you’re currently using for something else.