There are a lot of systems to keep track of in Wild Hearts. As a monster-slaying game, the combat is front and center and an important aspect of that is managing your resources both consumable and not. One extremely important thing to keep track of is your stamina. Stamina is what allows you to dodge out of the way of incoming kemono attacks and climb ledges, however, when you first start playing Wild Hearts, you’ll quickly realize that your stamina runs out extremely fast.

After that realization, many players will be keen to try and increase their stamina so that they can dodge more and climb for longer. Here’s everything you need to know about increasing your stamina in Wild Hearts.

How to Increase Stamina

The unfortunate thing about the way that Wild Hearts handles its stamina is that the bar you’re given at the beginning of the game is about as good as it’s going to get. To clarify: there isn’t any way to increase your stamina permanently via a character upgrade like you can with your healing water capacity. Instead, you’ll need to rely on weapons skills, armor skills, and talisman for increased stamina recovery and reduced stamina loss. Many of these skills require some sort of prerequisite condition in order to activate such as being at low health or completely out of karakuri thread.

In order to view an item’s skills and what they do, hit the Y or Triangle button when viewing them in your equipment menu and you’ll be able to see what effects each one has. Below, you’ll find a small handful of common item skills that help increase stamina.

Core Boost: Increases maximum stamina

Fatigue Recovery: Increases stamina recovery speed

Dodge Master: Inhibits stamina loss when dodging attacks

Fillip: Inhibits stamina loss when health is low

Leeway: Inhibits stamina loss while in good health

Bare Threads: Inhibits stamina loss when karakuri thread has run out

There are plenty more stamina-based item skills, but those are a few of the best. The other way to get around the game’s irritating stamina system is to use karakuri in place of stamina-consuming actions. For example, climbing a wall in its entirety is slow and, unless it’s a really small wall, potentially impossible. Instead, use basic karakuri to make boxes to jump high up the wall and climb it from there. Instead of dodging out of the way of every attack from a kemono, use a karakuri spring to launch yourself away from it.