Wild Hearts: How to Increase Healing Water Capacity | Healing Guide

Managing your health is extremely important in Wild Hearts since the battles against the game’s various kemonos can drag on for a long time. Without making the most of your healing water, you might find yourself dying and losing out on the hunt’s rewards making your time tracking down and battling a beast completely wasted. To avoid this, you’ll need to be an expert on the game’s healing system and know how to expand your healing water capacity.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wild Hearts‘ healing water from where to get more when you’ve run out to how to hold more to get the most amount of healing in.

Healing Water Explained

Healing water is Wild Hearts‘ main way to heal. While there are other ways such as relying on your Tsukumo, the most consistent and easy way to heal is to consume healing water. When you first start Wild Hearts, you’ll be able to hold 10 healing water at once. You can find how much you have in your inventory by looking in the bottom left corner of the screen. To consume one, simply hit up on the D-pad and you’ll put it in your mouth and your health will instantly regenerate.

Take note, however, that when consuming healing water, your character isn’t able to run or sprint. Instead, you’ll be limited to slowly walking, so if you’re in the middle of a battle with a kemono, you’ll need to be strategic about when you heal so that you don’t get hit while you’re vulnerable.

How to Get Healing Water

Healing water doesn’t automatically regenerate in Wild Hearts so once you’ve used up your stash, you’ll need to go out and find some more. Luckily, getting healing water is extremely simple. There are two ways of doing it: the first is to find the healing water grass that’s scattered across the game’s world. Finding it is extremely common thanks to how much there is and how easy it is to see. As you explore each of Wild Hearts‘ areas, take note of the tall stalks of grass that have blue balls of water on them. When you take a stalk of healing water, two consumable uses will be added to your inventory.

The other way to refill your healing water is through Ancient Guardian Trees. Ancient Guardian Trees are trees that can be found scattered across the world that have glowing green branches and large fungi growing at the base. While they’re much less common to find than basic healing water stalks, they’re much more useful since they can fully restore your healing water capacity in a single use. When you find an Ancient Guardian Tree, construct a well on it. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to interact with the well and replenish your healing water.

How to Increase Your Healing Water Capacity

As mentioned above, when you start Wild Hearts, you’ll be limited to holding just 10 healing water with no real promise of how to increase your carrying capacity. Luckily, doing so is pretty simple and can be done through the karakuri menu. Open the menu and search for the “Water Toter” upgrade. When you purchase it, you’ll increase the amount of healing water you can hold. Unfortunately, it’ll take a bit of work if you’re looking to quickly increase your capacity, but after several hours of regular progression, you’ll be able to increase capacity. There are several Water Toter upgrades on the skill tree so make sure to keep an eye out for them as you continue to level up.