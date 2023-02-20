Nintendo Is Always Working On The Mario IP According To Shigeru Miyamoto

Nintendo has a few notable IPs that have become household names. Whether people are avid gamers or not, just about everyone knows of Mario. This iconic character has been around for ages, and he’s not going anywhere soon. While fans have been waiting on a new game entry for this franchise, they might still have to wait a bit longer. For some, there was plenty of anticipation and expectation that Nintendo would unveil something for Mario soon. This was for the recent theme park opening in the United States of America, along with the upcoming feature cinematic film. Fortunately, this very question about why fans are being met with silence when it comes to Mario games was asked to Shigeru Miyamoto.

If you’re a fan of Nintendo, you undoubtedly know Shigeru Miyamoto. This famed developer was responsible for some of Nintendo’s biggest franchises. Miyamoto has helped bring out Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Star Fox, to name just a few. Recently, IGN managed to speak with the famed developer, in which the question came up about why we haven’t seen anything new come out regarding a Mario game. This is a franchise that Nintendo is consistently working on.

According to Shigeru Miyamoto, Mario is an IP they continually work on. When they can share information, they certainly will unveil it to the public. So while Nintendo doesn’t have a brand new Mario video game coming out anytime soon, it’s safe to assume that a few projects are likely in the works to ensure Mario is represented regularly. Of course, we don’t know just what the future of Mario might entail. Again, rumors continuously flood the internet about what Nintendo has planned.

We’re always working on Mario, so when we get to a time where we can share information, we’ll certainly do so. Shigeru Miyamoto – IGN

One of the rumors we’ve seen pop up regularly is the fact that Nintendo is bringing out a 2D platformer Mario title. Meanwhile, fans hope we get another title in the same style as the previously released 3D Mario title, Mario Odyssey. For now, only time will tell just what the next major iteration of Mario will consist of for fans. Perhaps, with this upcoming cinematic film for Mario coming out, Nintendo might be a bit more pressed to ensure they have something released into the marketplace to go alongside the increased public attention on the IP.