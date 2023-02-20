Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Receive Its Final Update Tomorrow

Ubisoft has had quite the run with Assassin’s Creed. Especially for the latest installment to the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. When the game launched back in 2020, there were quite a few updates and DLCs released to give players a reason to keep logging back into this game. We knew the last big content had already hit the game a while ago, so there wasn’t any expectation of a major content drop for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. But it does look like Ubisoft is ready to move along and close the book on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Today the studio has taken to the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account and revealed to fans that the final update is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla tomorrow. Again, don’t expect anything major here, as the last of the content releases have already landed on the game. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some bug fixes and slight tweaks the studio could dive into. As a result, tomorrow, February 21, 2023, will be the last update to fix any bugs and technical issues for the game. After that update rolls out, the studio will end support for the game and move on to other projects fully.

We will be releasing a final bug fix update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla tomorrow: February 21.



Read the full patch notes for Title Update 1.7.0: https://t.co/NTMqaWvIqx#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/TwqYmrTs7C — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 20, 2023

The bug fixes and improvements have been listed on the official Ubisoft website. You can get a look at what’s being addressed right here, in full. Again, it’s mainly just bugs and slight updates that players have been running into with the game. Hopefully, this should make for a more improved experience for those who are still going through the game. Likewise, this might be a perfect time to dive into this game if you haven’t already played through it. All the major DLC releases have come out, and again hopefully, you won’t deal with any bugs to pull you away from the immersive experience.

If you haven’t played through the game, then it’s available on quite a few platforms. Players are able to pick up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, we know that Ubisoft is already hard at work to deliver their next major installment release for the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. That particular installment will launch this year, taking players to Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age.