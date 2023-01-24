New Potential Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Discovered

Although it’s previously been suggested that players could be waiting until the end of this summer to see the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a new retail listing suggests otherwise. The upcoming game, which takes players back to 9th-century Iraq, has recently been listed on a Polish marketplace website with a release date of June 30.

The listing, which was spotted on Reddit and reported in The Loadout, shows a PlayStation 4 version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage with the June 30 launch date shown underneath. The site in question, Allegro, still has the listing available as of the time of writing and is listed by a seller named Zuzagry. In addition to sharing the game on Allegro, the Zuzagry retailer also has the June 30 launch date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage listed on their site, alongside the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of the game. Whether or not this is a placeholder date for the game on the two sites or a potential release date confirmation remains to be seen.

Previously it was thought that Assassin’s Creed Mirage would be released around the end of August this year. That’s according to Insider Gaming, although the rumoured August date was also said to be “tentative and subject to change.” With this in mind, it could well be that Ubisoft has brought the game’s launch date forward from the end of the summer to an earlier summer release window. However, until there’s any kind of official confirmation from them, it’d be best to take this latest listing with a pinch of salt.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take players back to the franchise’s roots in its tighter and more stealth-focused formula. The gameplay is also expected to be somewhat more linear than that of the more recent games in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and there’ll also be a bit of a reworking of the stealth tools available to players as they explore Baghdad as protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq.

We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for any official word from Ubisoft about the release date of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. However, at this point, it’s probably a safe assumption that we’ll be able to dive into this new adventure at some point this spring or summer. Watch this space.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.

