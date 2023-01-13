Assassin’s Creed Mirage Will Introduce New Stealth Mechanics

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has become one of the most anticipated projects coming out of Ubisoft at the moment. Despite countless delays and cancelations of other unrelated projects according to Creative Director Stéphane Boudon Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to bring the series back to its roots with a smaller world that pays attention to detail.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+ Boudon spoke about a number of things related to the game but most notably the improvements to the series’ stealth mechanics. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will allow players to adapt their equipment to suit numerous situations when approaching different objectives.

For stealth, we also reworked the stealth tools and their evolutions… Some of them are legacy tools (the smoke bomb, the throwing knives) you already know well, but the team worked on specific upgrades that will allow you to reinvent them to fit perfectly with your playstyle. Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage – Stéphane Boudon

While there is certainly a lot for players can unpack from this the game’s lead character, Basim, will also have a number of new tools that players can utilize. These include objects such as a detection mine which when triggered will release a cloud of smoke. Alongside this, Basim will also have access to blowdarts that can be used to take out enemies from a distance.

Boudon also noted in the interview that Ubisoft Bordeaux has also reworked the way NPCs work in the world and players will be able to cloak their presence using them.

For the crowd blending for instance, we took a more systemic approach. In Assassin’s Creed 2 you could see the pattern of NPCs grouping in their lane, it was incredible at that time, but it was a bit artificial. With the chaos and the vibrancy of Baghdad we wanted, a system like that couldn’t fit at all, so we aim for a more organic one a bit like in Unity where you blend automatically as soon you have three people in your vicinity, it’s more difficult to master and less predictable but way more immersive. Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage – Stéphane Boudon

There is a load of stuff for fans to jump into when the game finally releases but we’ll have to wait and see if the title is truly the needle in the haystack Ubisoft has been looking for with the series. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to release later in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Amazon Luna, and PC.