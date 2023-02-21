Splatoon 3 Continues To Unveil New Fresh Season Content!

Splatoon 3 has been getting almost an overload of information recently. Nintendo has been keeping fans on their toes with all sorts of announcements, big and small. From art books to soundtracks to new seasons of content to the new Big Run announcement, it’s been a lot. But most of what’s been announced recently deals with the upcoming content season for the game “Fresh Season.” The season will debut on March 1st, giving players more options for gear, weapons, stages, etc. Today, the team at Squid Research Labs has unveiled one of the season’s new stages.

The new site is called Um’ami Ruins. As you can guess, this is a stage set as an archaeological site. You can see ruins in the background, and the level has artifacts scattered everywhere. They even hint that this could’ve been where one of the first Turf Wars occurred. It’s funny, however, that such a “historical site” would be where a Turf War would be allowed in the modern day. After all, ink is going to get all over the artifacts. Oh well, guess we know what they prize more in their world!

SRL back with an "all hands" of our own—we need all SRL teams to help today! First up, exclusive video of a new stage: Um'ami Ruins. It's an ancient site with mysterious artifacts and reliefs, some retaining original colors. Could it have been a prehistoric Turf War battle site? pic.twitter.com/Z7PLTQVi3v — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 21, 2023

But that wasn’t the only new announcement for the game. We also got a set of new weapons announcements for you to ponder before the content’s release. The first is the L-3 Nozzlenose D, a modified version of the standard weapon. The gun comes with Burst Bombs and the Ultra Stamp attack, so it’s perfect if you’re trying to hit Inklings and Octarians hard before they can even think of responding.

Then there’s the Rapid Blaster Deco, another modified version of a classic weapon. This weapon is all about hitting your enemies from afar. That’s why it’s attached to the Torpedo Sub and Ink Jet attacks. If you keep away from your enemies, they won’t be able to hit you! Well, most times, at least.

Still not enough new info? Well, Fresh Season will bring a new feature called “Pool” to the mix. How it works is you’ll enter a phrase, like your team name, during a Splatfest, and you’ll find players that connect to that. You can join them in fights they have going or invite them to join you in yours! It’s meant to help players connect. It’ll be interesting to see how well it works.

So as you can see, Splatoon 3 has much going on when Fresh Season arrives.