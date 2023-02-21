Ubisoft Sanctions Nearly 19K Accounts For Fraudulent Activity

Online games are always a cat-and-mouse chase between developers and cheaters. There’s a market for players that want a competitive edge by breaking the rules. This can come in a variety of forms, but most often, we see several cheat services provided for players. There is an ongoing battle to ensure that no players are partaking in fraudulent practices within games for development studios. Today, it seems that Ubisoft has just racked up about 19k accounts caught breaking their code of conduct.

If you enjoy Ubisoft’s line of multiplayer games, you might have encountered your share of cheaters. These players will use a variety of hacks and programs to give them a competitive edge. So naturally, you would want these accounts reported, but since this is an ongoing battle, it’s never long before you see other players partaking in these activities. Fortunately, it looks like Ubisoft has just done a mass level of sanctions to nearly 19k accounts, according to their official Ubisoft Twitter account post.

Recently we have identified accounts making use of a fraudulent exploit within our titles. Ubisoft has a zero tolerance policy against fraudulent practices as per our Code of Conduct. As a result, we will be applying account level sanctions on the nearly 19k accounts involved. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) February 21, 2023

Today, Ubisoft has taken to their official Twitter Ubisoft Support account and revealed that they have recently identified accounts making use of a fraudulent exploit. No particular title was noted to be affected by this discovery, as Ubisoft only mentioned that this discovery was within their titles. So we’re dealing with multiple video game titles from this particular exploit. Ubisoft went on to state that they have a zero-tolerance policy against fraudulent practices per their code of conduct. That resulted in nearly 19k accounts receiving sanctions.

Again details are brief as to the specifics here. We might not get the full rundown of what was uncovered, but that should hopefully make things fairer for players who want to enjoy competitive gameplay. We’ll have to watch for any new details of what Ubisoft is referring to with this latest wave of sanctions.

In other news regarding Ubisoft, the company has confirmed its intent to attend E3 2023. That’s, of course, if an E3 event happens this year, as we’ve been dealing with some obstacles from a public expo happening these past couple of years. According to reports, there is likely quite a bit of content that the studio would showcase for fans, although it’s uncertain just how much of this content is necessarily new video game reveals.