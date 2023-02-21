Microsoft Reveals February Wave 2 Xbox Game Pass Titles

The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service is incredibly popular with players. This subscription service would grant the player access to a variety of video games for a single monthly fee. If you are a subscriber, you’ll obtain new games added to the catalog regularly. These games include anything from first-party studio titles from Microsoft, along with a variety of third-party video games. We’re sure that you’ll be delighted to know that Microsoft has recently unveiled what is coming to the Xbox Game Pass service soon.

Microsoft typically unveils a few batches of games coming to the subscription service each month. Today, the official Xbox Wire blog post unveiled the next set of Xbox Game Pass players can dive into. Like each month, there are a few different games and genres to enjoy soon. So that should hopefully mean you’ll find something to enjoy here with this latest wave of games coming to the subscription service. Best of all, the games added into the mix start off today, with the latest title being Atomic Heart, a game you can download and install right now.

Meanwhile, those of you who are looking to see what games are coming to the subscription service in the coming days can find out the full list revealed today down below. We’ll include where you’ll find the games as well, whether it’s console only, cloud accessible, or available on the PC platform.

Coming Soon To Xbox Game Pass

Merge & Blade – Cloud, Console, PC – February 28

Soul Hackers 2 – Cloud, Console, PC – February 28

F1 22 – Console, PC – EA Play March 2

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Cloud, Console, PC – March 3

With that said, even though new video games are coming to the subscription service, a few games are heading out of the subscription service. As a result, a few video games are heading out of the Xbox Game Pass this month. On February 28, 2023, you’ll find several games leaving, but you can pick these games up now at a 20% discount if you find yourself enjoying them.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass February 28