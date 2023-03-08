Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 6-1 Energy Sphere Locations

After the fifth world, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe feels like it’s about to wrap up only to reveal that there are more worlds to explore. Eagle-eyed Energy Sphere collectors couldn’t be fooled, however, since there were still roughly 40 spheres to collect after completing 5-5. This is the final stretch for finding all of the spheres.

Here’s where to find all three spheres in level 6-1 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere doesn’t come until partway through the level. Play 6-1 as normal until you get to a section where you’re being shot out of cannons through giant crusher mouths. Eventually, you’ll gain control of when the cannons fire and you’ll find yourself in a cannon hovering over an optional star door. Shoot yourself into the closed crusher mouth and you’ll bounce off of it and have access to the platform and star door below you. Enter the door.

Inside, you’ll find a similar style of puzzle to what you just did with the cannon. Drop down to enter the puzzle on the left side of the room and shoot yourself into the moving section of brick to bounce off of it and access the center area of the room. Once you’ve hit it, grab the 1-Up on the ground and then float up to get the first Energy Sphere. If you miss the wall, you’ll be shot around the room before you’re able to try again.

Energy Spheres #2 and #3

The final two Energy Spheres are at the end of the level. Play through as usual until you see a fire enemy drop out of a star portal. Suck it up and gain the Monster Flame copy ability. Use it to blast your way to the end of the level, but make sure to destroy the giant bomb that’s in front of the exit door. Once you do, a start portal will open that you need to enter.

Inside, you’ll be running from the cosmic wall again. When you enter, suck up the giant stone blocks to your right to drop down to the area below and then make a mad dash to the left to get to the star door. Go through it and then grab a power from one of the ability pedestals. Head to the right and you’ll fight another Sphere Doomer. Once it’s been defeated, grab the final two Energy Spheres for the level.