Octopath Traveler 2: How To Unlock All Secondary Jobs | Hidden Guild Locations

To give your party more versatility in combat, you need to unlock Secondary Jobs in Octopath Traveler 2. These bonus jobs can be equipped to any character, and all the starting jobs can be unlocked and equipped to other characters — giving you access to more weapons and abilities. Without Secondary Jobs equipped, your characters will quickly fall behind. There’s more than just levels to unlock in the vast world of Octopath Traveler 2.

Secondary Jobs are associated with Hidden Guilds in this sequel. Each Hidden Guild is located in a city where a Party Member begins their story. The Hidden Guild will always have the matching Party Member’s job — for example, Hikari’s Starting Location has the Warrior Job. The Hidden Guild isn’t always in the starting city, so you’ll want to explore the connecting fields for structures. Despite the name, the Hidden Guilds aren’t exactly well hidden.

After finding a Hidden Guild, simply talk to the NPCs to join. Joining unlocks the Secondary Job — but leveling up is very different. Instead of earning JP, you need to complete quests for the guild. Every guild is different. The more side stories you complete, the more skills you’ll unlock. Secondary Jobs are incredibly important for buffing characters and giving you even more versatility.

There is a Hidden Guild for all 8 starter jobs. Go to the following regions to unlock the jobs.

Job Hidden Guild Location Apothecary Conning Creek Cleric Borderfall Dancer Wellgrove Hunter Western Tropu’hopu Traverse Merchant Western Crackridge Wilds Scholar Western Winterbloom Snows Thief Clockbank: Industrial District Warrior Sai

Each class can unlock up to three licenses by completing milestones in the guild side stories. With more than one license, multiple characters in the same party can have the same Secondary Job equipped. You can still change Secondary Jobs at any time.

Unlocking a Job License is simple. Just by finding a Hidden Guild and speaking with the Guild Master NPC, you’ll receive one Job License. Check the instances near each party member Chapter 1 location. They are always located in the same region, so all Guilds are located in low level areas.

I recommend unlocking all 8 characters and all 8 Secondary Jobs before attempting to finish Chapter 2 on any character. The recommended level is extremely loose, and the game expects your party to be fully powered up with high level gear. Your party members instantly increase their stats by a wide margin after equipped a Secondary Job. They’re basically essential.