Switch Version of Octopath Traveler II Gets Special Covers

Many gamers are excited today because of the release of Octopath Traveler II. The RPG follows up on the best-selling title from 2018 and promises to expand upon everything that the original game did and more. The reviews of the game seem to indicate that Square Enix did right by the franchise, and gamers will have fun playing the eight main characters and seeing their journeys through. Unlike the OG title, the game has been released to multiple platforms today. However, that doesn’t mean that all versions are created equal. If you have a Nintendo Switch version of the game, you can make your physical copy shine even more!

On the MyNintendo service, you can register an account and slowly earn coins that’ll allow you to cash in for special items, bonuses, and more. In the case of Octopath Traveler II, if you have 30 Platinum Points, you’ll get to trade them in four eight-printable covers! Each cover has one of the eight heroes you’ll play. That alone would be an interesting deal, but that’s not all there is to mention! You see, all of these covers are reversible!

Printable – Octopath Traveler II Day & Night Printable Box Art Covers available at My Nintendo…for 30 platinum points https://t.co/XLrkGoiljs pic.twitter.com/j9KbxjtLEQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 24, 2023

Why would they do that? Well, in the title, the game will have a day/night cycle. The covers reflect that by having one side with the characters in the daytime and another cover with the characters at night. It’s simple, but it adds plenty of depth to the reward.

Nintendo has done things like this in the past, so it’s unsurprising that they would dive into this again to entice people to try the Switch version.

Even if you don’t get the Switch physical copy and the covers, you have plenty to look forward to within the game. As the producer noted recently, the game is easily accessible even if you haven’t played the original title. In addition, there are no major connections between the two games in terms of setting, lore, or characters, so you’ll have a fresh start when you play.

Furthermore, the team worked to enhance the visuals even more, flesh out the characters and stories in grander ways, etc. One of the things they focused on was the “Crossed Paths” side stories, where two of the main characters will come together to complete a mission, allowing for more interactions than in the previous game.

So if you’re a fan of grand-scale old-school JRPG adventures, Octopath Traveler II is a game you should get on a console or PC. You won’t regret it.