Octopath Traveler II Producer Breaks Down Upcoming RPG

Gamers weren’t sure what to think when the first Octopath Traveler title was announced for the Nintendo Switch years back. The game boasted the then unheard-of 2D-HD visual style and yet felt like a classic old-school RPG. Little did we know that a booming hit would soon be on our hands. The game sold incredibly well on the Switch and was later ported to the PC. There was even a mobile prequel title made to help further the franchise. Octopath Traveler II will arrive tomorrow, and gamers can’t wait. The critics have said that the game is a worthy sequel, which will make more people want to try it out.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, the producer for the upcoming RPG, Masashi Takahashi, wrote a piece detailing what fans can expect from the game and what they need to know before playing it. For example, he emphasized that you don’t need to play the first title to enjoy the sequel. Also, there are no “connective threads” between the worlds or the characters. Everything is fresh.

He also emphasizes the graphics and talks about how they make the game pop:

“It creates a captivating effect that feels both modern and nostalgic at the same time! It’s particularly appealing on PlayStation, thanks to silky smooth 60FPS gameplay that makes it feel as good to play as it looks.”

If you can’t remember everything about the eight characters you’ll play as, don’t worry, Takahashi breaks them down in the blog and shows off little sections of their gameplay to get you excited about controlling them in battle.

Another key part of the game is the “Path Actions.” These are special abilities unique to each character, and they can help ensure that you get where you need to go or help you get items that might help you down the line:

“Every character has two Path Actions – one they use during the day, another at night, and there are often different ways to achieve the same objective. For example, if an NPC has an object you want, you could either use Partitio to splash the cash and buy it from them, or use Osvald at night to mug them and just take it.”

We also learned that Octopath Traveler II would have much content to partake in. Completing the main story will take you around 70 hours. But if you get all the side quests and content done? You can easily stretch that to 100!

The game arrives tomorrow, so don’t miss out!