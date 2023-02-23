PlayTester Gives Small Details About Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

There are multiple games across multiple systems that gamers are excited about this year. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the bigger ones for various reasons. First, the original title featuring Spider-Man in the hands of Insomniac Studios was a major hit. It sold millions of copies on PS4, was nominated for Game of the Year, and was eventually ported to PC, which also sold well. The OG game had a magnificent story, deep combat, and great voice acting. Finally, it had a spinoff featuring Miles Morales that was just as beloved, so fans have been waiting for a full-on sequel for years.

But therein lies the problem. Despite the sequel being known about for over a year, the game has gotten very few details attached to it. We know Peter and Miles will be teaming up for a big confrontation with Venom, but that’s about it. We’ve gotten some teases from the voice actors, including Venom voice actor Tony Todd and Spider-Man voice actor Yuri Lowenthal, but they couldn’t spill much.

In contrast, an alleged playtester for the game posted on 4Chan some details from his “session.” We can’t confirm that he did work on the game, but some of the details he dropped were interesting. For example, in the session, he claimed he fought a foe with a “green ski mask.” Why is that significant? That reminded many people of the character known as the Sin-Eater.

The Sin-Easter was a killer of cops and was inherently tied to the origins of the original Venom, Eddie Brock. In the comics, as a rival reporter to Peter Parker, Eddie claimed to have found out who the real Sin-Eater was. Except, he was wrong, and Spider-Man caught him. That led to a series of unfortunate events that would bring the symbiote and Eddie together to start their initial reign of terror.

Another reason the Sin-Eater being in the game is interesting is that Venom will not be Eddie Brock. Instead, as revealed in the original game and the spinoff, Venom will be Harry Osborne. How that will affect the Sin-Easter in the game is unclear. However, the team may want to reference the character and use it as a lead-in to Venom’s arrival.

The playtester also highlighted that new scenarios in combat would be introduced, including trying to stop a thug from killing other things by blocking or redirecting weapons fire.

Since this account can’t be confirmed, you should take this with a grain of salt. Hopefully, we’ll get more details on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 soon.