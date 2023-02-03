Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Voice Actor Further Teases Venom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is, without a doubt, one of the most-anticipated games of the year. However, not unlike a certain title from Nintendo, the game is also a game that we know precious little about. We’ve had exactly one trailer for the title, which debuted in 2021! Since then, all we’ve had is speculation, a wide variety of reports about its release date, and the listings/delistings from the PlayStation Network. But when it comes to the voice actors for the game, they’ve been making their thoughts clear on the title. The loudest one is for the VA of the presumed villain of the title: Venom.

In the reveal trailer, Miles Morales and Peter Parker finish beating up some bad guys only to look into an alien and find that the haunting face of Venom is waiting for them. Venom will be played in the game by legendary actor and voice actor Tony Todd. Who decided to make this post on Twitter yesterday to show his excitement for the game:

Does this reveal anything about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Not at all, but it does show that the voice actors know more than we do about what’s coming, and if he’s teasing that we need to “beware Venom,” then we should take that to heart.

Despite not knowing much about the overall game, there are key elements we know about the arrival of Venom. Like the universe in which the game takes place, Venom won’t be like his comic counterpart. Not in full. In the first game, we learn that Harry Osborne was infected with a terrible genetic disease, the same disease that killed his mother. His father, Norman, sent him overseas to get him cured. Or, that’s what he told people.

As we would learn, Harry never left New York. Instead, Norman attached the legendary Symbiote to his son so that it would cure him. By the end of the spinoff game starring Miles Morales, Norman said it was “time to let Harry out.” Surely nothing can go wrong with that.

It would make sense that Venom is the “next big bad” of the universe, as the first game dealt with the Sinister Six. Plus, Peter going up against his best friend in a “different mental state” would be another hard road for him to go down. So a classic Spider-Man tale.

The game is said to be released later this year. Hopefully, fans will get a new trailer or insight into the game soon so they can know what to expect.