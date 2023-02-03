Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Has Fast Travel And Mounts

A new interview has revealed a bit more about what players can expect in terms of transportation in the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor adventure. With the game making use of a fairly expansive world setting, players will be glad to know there are at least one or two different options for getting around it at their disposal.

As reported in GamesRadar+, a new interview with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game director Stig Asmussen reveals players’ choices for modes of transport. The interview, which is taken from the upcoming February 14 issue of Play Magazine, explains that players will be able to make use of fast travel-based mechanics as a way of navigating across different parts of the game’s world. In addition, the sci-fi action-adventure game will also make use of some of the world’s fascinating creatures by allowing players to use them as rideable mounts.

As Asmussen explains, players will be able to make use of both features during their travels across Star Wars: Jedi Survivor’s universe. “We will feature both fast travel and rideable creatures to help players quickly get from point A to B, and back to A,” Asmussen clarifies, adding that “the fast-travel is point to point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly negotiate between points and explore what is in between.” As previously reported, the game will also feature the option for the player to tame wild beasts, which may then lead to the player being able to use them as rideable mounts. Good news for those who want to cultivate their own personal stable of otherworldly creatures.

The game itself is being hotly anticipated by both those who played the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and relative newcomers to the series. Speaking recently on the topic of newcomers to the franchise, the game’s lead actor Cameron Monaghan shared some insight into the character of Cal Kestis and how the storyline in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be accessible to those who’ve never really got into Star Wars in the first place.

Although the title was recently subject to a short delay, there’s not too much longer to wait to continue the saga of Cal Kestis as he continues his battles against the Galactic Empire. Players can expect to see the game now released on April 28, with the development team at Respawn Entertainment and at EA feeling that a bit more time is needed to ensure that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases when at its best, and hopefully bug and glitch-free. Either way, there are plenty of people looking forward to the launch of this sequel, which will be available to play on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC on April 28.