Octopath Traveler II Gets Strong Reviews Ahead Of Next Week’s Release

While it’s true that not everyone cares about review scores from accredited websites, it is important to see them for one reason or another. For example, if many review scores say the same thing, it can be a clue to the good and bad parts of the property you wish to engage in. For video games, please look at these scores and gauge whether they should buy them or wait for them to go on sale before giving them a go. If you’re on the fence about Octopath Traveler II, you might want to get ready to come off that fence.

The highly-anticipated JRPG comes out next week, and the review embargo for the title has come down. At the time of this writing, Octopath Traveler II stands at an 86 on Metacritic. But wait, there’s more. Of the 24 reviews that are up for the game at present, 23 of them are in the “positive” category, with only one labeled “mixed.” So that’s a pretty consistent feeling regarding how good the game is.

One review even gave the game a perfect score and likened it to some literary fantasy epics! They happily sang its praises and talked about how this is what gaming is “meant to be” in many ways.

Others were happy to praise many of its elements that have been improved from the first game while also noting that you could easily put 100 hours into the title. A consistent line of thinking is how the title doesn’t try to “do everything in a new way” but instead takes what the original game did and refines it to make it even more enjoyable.

Even those who weren’t as big a fan of the game noted that it’s still an incredible RPG experience that you can easily lose yourself in and have plenty of fun with through the eight characters’ stories.

So what were the biggest criticisms of the game? The biggest one harkens back to the original title. Like the previous game, the sequel doesn’t do much to connect the main eight character stories. There are the “crossed paths” tales, but apparently, those only go so far in bringing everyone together. There were also some nitpicks about “stiffer” parts of the game that could’ve gotten improvements but didn’t.

However, even with those flaws, critics loved the 2D-HD graphics, the new characters, the stories they took part in, and more. You can judge the game for yourself when it arrives on the 24th.