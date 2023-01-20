Octopath Traveler II Showcases The Hunter and The Apothecary

Many great RPGs have been released on consoles and PC over the last several years, and more are coming in 2023. In fact, one of them was released today on Nintendo Switch! But if you’re not interested in that RPG title, perhaps you’ll be more intrigued by Octopath Traveler II. The sequel to the beloved title from Square Enix brings eight new characters to bare along with new stories, new enhancements to the title’s mechanics, and more! But the thing that most are excited about are the characters and learning more about them. Thankfully, we got the third character trailer today, breaking down The Hunter and The Apothecary.

The Hunter’s name is Ochette, and she’s very different from the one from the previous game. Mainly because she’s a young child and was raised to be one with nature by one of nature’s mighty creatures. Furthermore, she’s taught to seek balance within the land and remove beasts threatening it. So when the “Night of the Scarlet Moon” arrives, her master sends her on a journey to find three sacred beasts and bring them to their home island so they can be saved.

Ochette can capture beasts and use them in battle. She’ll also be able to fight people with her beasts or befriend people by offering them food. She also possesses a latent power that’ll grant her incredible abilities in a fight.

As for The Apothecary, that would be Castti. She, too, has quite a different story from the one that came before. In her case, she was found lost at sea and recalls nothing of her past life. However, her body still remembers how to heal people, so she does so without issue.

Her desire to learn about her past drives her forward, as does her wish to help all those in need. Even when other people don’t trust her because of the ill deeds of other apothecaries, Castti will push forward and lend a hand to those who need it.

Her skills allow her to get information from people or put them to sleep via her medicine. In addition, she can craft special items in battle to use on enemies if she has the right materials. Or if her latent powers activate, she can make items without ingredients!

It also should be noted that the Crossed Paths stories in the game will include one that features Castti and Ochette, and you can even hear their interaction in part in the trailer below.

With two characters left to be detailed, it’ll be interesting to see what’s revealed with Octopath Traveler II next.

Source: YouTube